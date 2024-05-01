Russians strike Hirnyk city in Donetsk region: two killed, six wounded

On May 1, the Russian occupiers shelled the city of Hirnyk in the Donetsk region. Two people died, six more were injured.

Russians strike Hirnyk city on May 1

According to the head of the Donetsk RMA , Vadym Filashkin, Russian troops attacked the city with the "Uragan" rocket salvo system at noon on May 1.

It is currently known that a 57-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man died. All the necessary medical assistance is provided to the wounded.

He added that all information regarding the number of victims and the extent of destruction will be established later.

Earlier on May 1, the occupiers shelled Kalynove of the Novogrodivska community. One person died, and two were injured. The day before, one person was also killed by shelling there.

The situation in the Donetsk region

According to the RMA, as of the morning of May 1, two people were known to have died in Novooleksandrivka and Kalynove.

In total, the Russians shelled populated areas of Donetsk region seven times during the day. 216 people, including 19 children, were evacuated from the front line.

As of April 30, it was known about one dead and two wounded in Krasnohorivka.