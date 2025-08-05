Russians strike Sumy region — two people killed
Sumy OVA
Читати українською

On the morning of August 5, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on the Pischansky district headquarters of the Sumy community. According to the latest data, two people were killed and there were injured in the attack.

  • Additionally, Lozova in the Kharkiv region faced a massive attack, leaving one dead and several injured, including children.
  • The situation emphasizes the continued threat to civilians in Ukraine as Russia persists in its aggressive actions.

Russia continues to kill civilians in Ukraine

The head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Grigorov, reported on the situation in the region.

He draws attention to the fact that the enemy has again hit a local agricultural enterprise.

Two people have already died. There are also injured people — they are receiving medical assistance, — stressed Oleg Grigorov.

According to him, emergency services are currently working at the scene, and a search and rescue operation is underway.

What is important to understand is that during the night of August 4-5, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with 46 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Bryansk region.

Air defense forces managed to successfully neutralize 29 enemy targets.

In addition, it is reported that on August 5, Lozova in the Kharkiv region experienced the most massive attack since the beginning of the war.

According to the latest reports, one person was killed and 10 others were injured, including children.

