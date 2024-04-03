Russians strike village in Kharkiv region, a boy, 11, was killed

In the Kharkiv region, an 11-year-old boy who was wounded during shelling by the Russians of the village of Novoosynove, Kupiansk district, died in the hospital.

Russia killed a child in Kharkiv region

The head of Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Syniegubov, reported that on April 3, an 11-year-old boy died in the hospital as a result of his injuries after the shelling.

On the evening of April 2, Russian troops shelled the village of Novoosynove. The 59-year-old father of the child died on the spot, and the 11-year-old boy was hospitalized with injuries.

By the way, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General, more than 1,818 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

As of the morning of April 3, 2024, according to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 538 children were killed and more than 1,280 were injured of various degrees of severity, the report says. Share

Children were most affected in the following regions: Donetsk region — 524, Kharkiv region — 344, Kherson region — 149, Kyiv region — 130, Dnipropetrovsk region — 130, Mykolaiv region — 103, Zaporizhia region — 100.

Russia also abducts Ukrainian children

The Online.UA documentary "Abducted Childhood" tells about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The film contains real stories of children and their families affected by Russia's war against Ukraine, comments by leading scientists, psychologists, lawyers and experts on the protection of children's rights.

The heroes of the tape went through Russian captivity, torture, abduction to a health camp, some were separated from their parents during the so-called filtering measures.