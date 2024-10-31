Russians were banned from holding leadership positions in the International Telecommunication Union's research groups until 2028. This will strengthen the protection of international law and contribute to global security in the field of telecommunications.

The Russians will not be able to lead the International Telecommunication Union for three years

As noted, the Ukrainian delegation at the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (ITU WTSA) achieved an important goal — it did not admit Russian candidates to leadership positions in ITU research groups for the period 2025-2028.

The decision was supported by 40 countries, including the United States, Japan, France, and Canada, limiting the influence of Russians on global telecommunications processes, standards, and technology development for the coming years.

We will remind you that the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is a specialized agency of the UN that develops standards in the field of communication, manages the distribution of radio frequencies and satellite orbits, and also supports countries in the development of telecommunications infrastructure.

ITU members are 193 countries.

The decision to exclude representatives of the aggressor country from the governing processes strengthens the protection of international law and contributes to global security in the field of telecommunications.

What is known about YouTube blocking in Russia

On August 8, YouTube stopped downloading on computers and mobile devices of users in Russia. Video hosting also stopped working in occupied Crimea.

According to various Russian services for monitoring and analysis of social networks, on August 8, about five thousand complaints about the work of video hosting were received, most of them from Moscow (97% and 21%).

According to comments on online service monitoring sites, YouTube has stopped loading. In this regard, Russians cannot watch the video or leave comments under the content.

It is also noted that the videos are not downloaded in the YouTube mobile application on Android from the Russian mobile operator MTS, although on August 7 the videos were displayed without restrictions.