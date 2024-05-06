Russia's army approach to Kyiv will lead World War Three, says Italian MOD chief

According to Guido Crosetto, the head of the Italian Defence Ministry, the Third World War may begin after the Russian army again approaches the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
Ukrainian allies do not want to allow the fall of Kyiv
Guido Crosetto believes that if the Russian invaders captured the Ukrainian capital, it would lead to a dramatic confrontation.
Guido Crosetto also admitted that he still hopes that Putin has not entirely lost his mind amid the war of aggression against Ukraine.
Italian Defence Ministry appreciated Macron's idea
According to Guido Crosetto, he and all of the official Rome do not support deploying Western troops into Ukraine, which French leader Emmanuel Macron proposes.
Macron has taken a step forward and I don't know what good he will do at this very difficult stage. This is a stage that requires analytical skills, rationality, tactical and diplomatic competence, he said.
The minister noted that the moment has no similar precedents in recent history.
According to him, examples reminiscent of them had dramatic results — two world wars.
Guido Crosetto once again emphasized that helping the Ukrainian people to protect their territory was the fairest way to confirm international law and the most rational way to avoid a world war.
