Russia's army approach to Kyiv will lead World War Three, says Italian MOD chief

According to Guido Crosetto, the head of the Italian Defence Ministry, the Third World War may begin after the Russian army again approaches the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Ukrainian allies do not want to allow the fall of Kyiv

Guido Crosetto believes that if the Russian invaders captured the Ukrainian capital, it would lead to a dramatic confrontation.

And we will receive a complete denial from those who repeat: "Russia also has its reasons and, in fact, it only wanted two regions where Russian is spoken." Unfortunately, I am afraid that Putin needs all of Ukraine, moreover, no one assures us that he will stop at Ukraine. It is clear that he is referring to the international order, emphasised Italian MOD chief. Share

Guido Crosetto also admitted that he still hopes that Putin has not entirely lost his mind amid the war of aggression against Ukraine.

I repeat, the arrival of former Soviet troops in Kyiv will be an absolutely destabilising element for Europe and the world. And it would inevitably lead to a clash with other countries that would not accept Russian tanks at the border, the minister warned. Share

Italian Defence Ministry appreciated Macron's idea

According to Guido Crosetto, he and all of the official Rome do not support deploying Western troops into Ukraine, which French leader Emmanuel Macron proposes.

Macron has taken a step forward and I don't know what good he will do at this very difficult stage. This is a stage that requires analytical skills, rationality, tactical and diplomatic competence, he said.

The minister noted that the moment has no similar precedents in recent history.

According to him, examples reminiscent of them had dramatic results — two world wars.