Russia's army attacks energy facility in Kirovohrad region

On April 2, the Russian military attacked Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions with drones. One "Shahed" hit an energy facility in the Kirovohrad region.

What is known about the attack on the energy facility in Kirovohrad region?

As noted, an energy infrastructure object was damaged in the Kirovohrad region during the attack. A fire broke out, which firefighters promptly extinguished.

People were not injured. The consequences of the damage are being clarified.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on April 2

Recently, the Russian army has intensified massive strikes against Ukraine. Most often, objects of the fuel and energy sector or other critical infrastructure of the country come under fire.

On April 2, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with a Kh-59 guided air missile and 10 Shahed attack drones.

Air defence forces managed to shoot down nine drones.

The Russian occupiers launched the Kh-59 missile from the airspace of the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, and the drones from Cape Chauda in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The defenders of the sky shot down all nine drones within the Dnipropetrovsk region. Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, clarified that the drones were destroyed in the Dnipro and Dnipro, Nikopol, Pavlograd, Synelnykove, and Kamianske districts.

In the Dnipro, due to falling debris, two fires broke out, which were promptly extinguished. There, a two-story building and a fire station were damaged. People were not injured.

The Southern Defence Forces added that the Russians were targeting the energy infrastructure of the Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions.