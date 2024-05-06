Russia's army strikes Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region, four injured

On May 6, Russian terrorist forces shelled Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region. As a result of an enemy airstrike, four people were injured.

Russians bombed Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region

At about 2:20 p.m., the Russian Air Force dropped a UMPB D-30 on Kostyantynivka. There are wounded.

The Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reported this on May 6.

The Russians carried out an aerial bombardment of Kostyantynivka, presumably using the UMPB D-30 SM planing munition. At the epicenter of the damage was a microdistrict with dense residential buildings.

As a result of the Russian attack on the front-line city, four civilians received bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity.

Men aged 34 to 53 were taken to the hospital with mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds. Currently, the victims are receiving qualified assistance, the condition of one of them is assessed as serious.

An investigation has been launched.

The law enforcement officers also reported that three multi-apartment residential buildings, a boiler house and a car were damaged by the explosion of an enemy projectile in the settlement.

Russia's army is attacking the Donetsk region

The occupiers shell the populated areas of the region every day, effectively destroying towns and villages. At the same time, the civilian population suffers, and the authorities report on the wounded and dead every day.

Recently, the Russians shelled the Novogrodivska community in the Donetsk region and killed one person.

The next day, the occupiers attacked the village of Memryk, Donetsk region. A 12-year-old girl and her grandmother died as a result of the attack.