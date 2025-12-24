Russia's attack led to the death of birds on the coast of Odessa region
Russia's attack led to the death of birds on the coast of Odessa region

Office of the Prosecutor General
The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has officially confirmed that Russian airstrikes on the Odessa region caused environmental pollution. First of all, it is said that oily stains and dead birds were found on the beaches of Odessa.

Points of attention

  • The pollution occurred in the area of the "Dolphin" and "Langeron" beaches.
  • The State Ecological Inspectorate and the Odessa Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention monitor the state of the water.

According to the head of the Odessa MVA, Serhiy Lysak, as a result of the Russian attack on the port of Pivdennyi, containers with flour and vegetable oil caught fire.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak

As a result of the enemy strike, combustion products and vegetable oil fell into the Black Sea, causing pollution of the coastal zone of Odessa.

What is important to understand is that vegetable oil in seawater forms a film on the surface — it limits the access of oxygen and light to marine organisms and can lead to their death.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak

The State Ecological Inspectorate and the Odessa Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine are monitoring the water condition. The situation is under constant control. We will inform you about the further progress of the work additionally.

Serhiy Lysak

Head of Odessa MBA

Photo: Serhiy Lysak

As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, prosecutors of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict, together with environmental prosecutors of the Odessa Regional Prosecutor's Office, carry out procedural management in criminal proceedings on the fact of committing war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

