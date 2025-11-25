Russia's attack on Kyiv — 7 dead already known

The death toll from the Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital has risen to seven, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.
Points of attention
- Specialists and equipment from the State Emergency Service are engaged in dismantling damaged building structures in the affected districts, emphasizing the scale of the ongoing rescue operations.
- Psychologists are providing support to residents affected by the attack, offering assistance to 140 people in the Dniprovs'kyi district where a high-rise building was damaged.
Russia's attack on Kyiv — what are the consequences?
As reported by the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, as of 10:00, 14 people were known to have been injured. Among them was a 7-year-old boy. 8 people were hospitalized.
However, later the number of victims increased to 14 people.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine emphasizes that the elimination of the consequences of the nightly Russian shelling is currently underway.
95 specialists from the State Emergency Service and 26 units of equipment, including heavy engineering equipment, are involved in this process.
