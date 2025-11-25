Russia's attack on Kyiv — 7 dead already known

The death toll from the Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital has risen to seven, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said.

Russia's attack on Kyiv — what are the consequences?

The death toll has increased to 7 people. In the Dnipro district, the body of a deceased man was recovered from under the rubble. Vitaliy Klitschko Mayor of Kyiv

As reported by the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, as of 10:00, 14 people were known to have been injured. Among them was a 7-year-old boy. 8 people were hospitalized.

However, later the number of victims increased to 14 people.

Photo: facebook.com/DSNS.GOV.UA

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine emphasizes that the elimination of the consequences of the nightly Russian shelling is currently underway.

At two addresses in Desnyanskyi and Dniprovskyi districts, rescuers continue to dismantle the remains of damaged building structures. Share

Photo: facebook.com/DSNS.GOV.UA

95 specialists from the State Emergency Service and 26 units of equipment, including heavy engineering equipment, are involved in this process.