Russia's attack on Kyiv region on January 3 — wounded girl dies

A 23-year-old girl who was injured by a downed Russian drone during a January 3 attack on the Kyiv region has died.

The number of victims of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region has increased

According to the Kyiv OVA, the girl was wounded in the stomach in 2002.

Throughout the day, doctors did everything possible to save her life, but the injury was extremely serious.

Local authorities also note that another victim, a man born in 1953, who was wounded in the back, is in intensive care.

Another victim, a young man who sustained a knee injury, is under medical supervision.

On the night of January 4, the Russian army continued to attack the Kyiv region with UAVs. Air defense forces were operating in the region. Some targets were shot down.

Falling debris is recorded in open areas outside populated areas.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on January 4 — all the details

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that a new enemy air attack began at 7:00 PM on January 3.

During it, the Russian invaders used 81 Shahed attack drones and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation.

This time, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it was confirmed that 34 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.

In addition, thanks to the coordinated countermeasures of Ukrainian defenders, 47 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).