Russia's attack on Kyiv region on January 3 — wounded girl dies

A 23-year-old girl who was injured by a downed Russian drone during a January 3 attack on the Kyiv region has died.
Points of attention
- Russia continues to kill Ukrainian civilians.
- As a result of the Russian attack in the Kyiv region, there are two more victims: a man with a back injury and a young man with a knee injury.
- On January 4, air defense forces shot down 34 "Shahed" attack drones and other types of drones in several regions of Ukraine.
The number of victims of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region has increased
According to the Kyiv OVA, the girl was wounded in the stomach in 2002.
Throughout the day, doctors did everything possible to save her life, but the injury was extremely serious.
Local authorities also note that another victim, a man born in 1953, who was wounded in the back, is in intensive care.
On the night of January 4, the Russian army continued to attack the Kyiv region with UAVs. Air defense forces were operating in the region. Some targets were shot down.
Falling debris is recorded in open areas outside populated areas.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on January 4 — all the details
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that a new enemy air attack began at 7:00 PM on January 3.
During it, the Russian invaders used 81 Shahed attack drones and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation.
This time, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
In addition, thanks to the coordinated countermeasures of Ukrainian defenders, 47 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).
Despite this, the downed UAVs caused damage in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions — private houses were damaged. Assistance is being provided to the victims.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-