The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that on the night of June 20, one person was killed and 14 others were injured as a result of a massive Russian drone strike on Odessa.
Points of attention
- The Russian army's ongoing attacks on peaceful cities and villages in Ukraine highlight the need for international attention and condemnation of such actions.
- The defense forces in Odessa were able to neutralize a significant number of enemy targets, showcasing the resilience and preparedness of the region in the face of aggression.
Consequences of Russia's attack on Odessa
According to the head of the Odessa Regional State Administration, Oleg Kiper, a man died in the hospital from his injuries — his identity is currently being established.
New attacks by the Russian army hit residential buildings, higher education institutions, civilian infrastructure, and transport.
In addition, large-scale fires broke out in the city, which were quickly extinguished by our rescuers.
Oleg Kiper draws attention to the fact that all authorized services continue to work on eliminating the consequences.
It is worth noting that last night the Russian army carried out new attacks on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 86 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.
This time, air defense forces were able to neutralize 70 enemy targets.
