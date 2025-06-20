Russia's attack on Odessa — one person killed, 14 injured

The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that on the night of June 20, one person was killed and 14 others were injured as a result of a massive Russian drone strike on Odessa.

Consequences of Russia's attack on Odessa

According to the head of the Odessa Regional State Administration, Oleg Kiper, a man died in the hospital from his injuries — his identity is currently being established.

Eleven civilians and three rescuers were injured during the aftermath. Four people (three of whom were State Emergency Service employees) were hospitalized in moderate condition, while the others, after receiving all necessary assistance, are continuing outpatient treatment. Oleg Kiper Head of the Odessa Oblast

New attacks by the Russian army hit residential buildings, higher education institutions, civilian infrastructure, and transport.

In addition, large-scale fires broke out in the city, which were quickly extinguished by our rescuers.

Oleg Kiper draws attention to the fact that all authorized services continue to work on eliminating the consequences.

Law enforcement officers are documenting another crime committed by Russians against the civilian population of the Odessa region.

It is worth noting that last night the Russian army carried out new attacks on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 86 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.