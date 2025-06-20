Ukraine immediately struck 22 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Ukraine immediately struck 22 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of June 20, 2025
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 22 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two command posts, six missile troops and artillery assets, and one other important object of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provides updates on the military actions and casualties in the conflict zone.
  • The use of kamikaze drones, aerial bombs, and missile strikes by the Russian army in the recent clashes signifies the escalating nature of the conflict.

Losses of the Russian army as of June 20, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 06/20/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,009,330 (+1,090) people,

  • tanks — 10,954 (+3) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,860 (+7) units,

  • artillery systems — 29,374 (+46) units,

  • MLRS — 1,421 (+1) units,

  • air defense systems — 1,188 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 41,299 (+70) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 52,501 (+81) units,

  • special equipment — 3,920 (+2) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has launched one missile and 55 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters and settlements, using five missiles and dropping 75 guided aerial bombs, and also used 2,798 kamikaze drones for attacks.

In addition, the enemy carried out 5,062 artillery attacks, including 114 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Who can compensate for US aid to Ukraine — Bundeswehr forecast
The Bundeswehr believes that Europe can cope without the US
Russia massively attacked Odessa and Kharkiv — there are casualties
State Emergency Service
What is known about the situation in Odessa?
Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Air Battle with Russia
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what is known

