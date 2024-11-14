Russia's attack on the Baltic states. The CPD announced the dates of the probable start of the war
Category
World
Publication date

Russia's attack on the Baltic states. The CPD announced the dates of the probable start of the war

Russia's attack
Читати українською
Source:  KOVALENKO

The Russians are preparing an attack on the Baltic states, under the current circumstances they need 4-6 years for this. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Combating Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated this.

Points of attention

  • Russia is preparing to attack the Baltic states, with estimations suggesting it may happen in 4-6 years.
  • European politicians need to acknowledge and address the threat posed by Russia's disinformation and political pressure tactics.
  • Sweden recognizes Russia as the main threat and emphasizes the importance of being vigilant against potential attacks.
  • It is crucial to stop underestimating Russia's real threat to European security and NATO, as their aggressive motives are becoming increasingly evident.
  • The need for greater mobilization of societies and economies to prevent a potential catastrophic attack on the Baltic states is paramount.

Russia is preparing an attack on the Baltic states

According to him, unfortunately, the Russians are now managing to convince Europe that they definitely do not want to attack them in the future.

Of course, they actually want, they are looking for opportunities to find and accumulate resources, they are preparing and informationally attacking NATO countries in order to weaken the governments politically, to unbalance the Alliance itself.

Andriy Kovalenko

Andriy Kovalenko

Head of the CPD

He also noted that most European politicians do not have the internal strength to talk to European societies about the real threat, they do not want to lose ratings for decisions on greater mobilization of societies and economies.

The Russians are preparing actions against the Baltic countries, and under the current circumstances, 4-6 years is the time they need. The term that will happen if Europe does not stop considering the war with Russia as not their problem.

He also added that "Europe resembles an ostrich that hides its head from reality and is satisfied with the Russian delusion that there are no aggressive motives."

Sweden considers Russia the main threat

According to the head of the defense department, the authorities of his country have no right to ignore the risk of an attack by Russia.

In addition, he emphasized that the Russian Federation "is the main threat to Sweden" and poses a threat to the entire NATO.

Right now, Russia's freedom of action is limited because its ground forces are bogged down on the battlefield (in Ukraine. — ed.), but we take into account that Russia is ready to take great military and political risks, Paul Jonson emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU has less time to prepare for Russia's attack, expert says
NATO military
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia cynically spreads a fake about Ukraine preparing an attack on the Kursk NPP
the Kursk NPP
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
We are next. Erdogan predicts an attack on Turkey
Erdogan challenged Netanyahu

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?