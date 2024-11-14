Russia's attack on the Baltic states. The CPD announced the dates of the probable start of the war

The Russians are preparing an attack on the Baltic states, under the current circumstances they need 4-6 years for this. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Combating Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated this.

Russia is preparing an attack on the Baltic states

According to him, unfortunately, the Russians are now managing to convince Europe that they definitely do not want to attack them in the future.

Of course, they actually want, they are looking for opportunities to find and accumulate resources, they are preparing and informationally attacking NATO countries in order to weaken the governments politically, to unbalance the Alliance itself. Andriy Kovalenko Head of the CPD

He also noted that most European politicians do not have the internal strength to talk to European societies about the real threat, they do not want to lose ratings for decisions on greater mobilization of societies and economies.

The Russians are preparing actions against the Baltic countries, and under the current circumstances, 4-6 years is the time they need. The term that will happen if Europe does not stop considering the war with Russia as not their problem. Share

He also added that "Europe resembles an ostrich that hides its head from reality and is satisfied with the Russian delusion that there are no aggressive motives."

Sweden considers Russia the main threat

According to the head of the defense department, the authorities of his country have no right to ignore the risk of an attack by Russia.

In addition, he emphasized that the Russian Federation "is the main threat to Sweden" and poses a threat to the entire NATO.