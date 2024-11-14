Russia's attack on the Baltic states. The CPD announced the dates of the probable start of the war

The Russians are preparing an attack on the Baltic states, under the current circumstances they need 4-6 years for this. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Combating Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated this.
Points of attention
- Russia is preparing to attack the Baltic states, with estimations suggesting it may happen in 4-6 years.
- European politicians need to acknowledge and address the threat posed by Russia's disinformation and political pressure tactics.
- Sweden recognizes Russia as the main threat and emphasizes the importance of being vigilant against potential attacks.
- It is crucial to stop underestimating Russia's real threat to European security and NATO, as their aggressive motives are becoming increasingly evident.
- The need for greater mobilization of societies and economies to prevent a potential catastrophic attack on the Baltic states is paramount.
Russia is preparing an attack on the Baltic states
According to him, unfortunately, the Russians are now managing to convince Europe that they definitely do not want to attack them in the future.
He also noted that most European politicians do not have the internal strength to talk to European societies about the real threat, they do not want to lose ratings for decisions on greater mobilization of societies and economies.
He also added that "Europe resembles an ostrich that hides its head from reality and is satisfied with the Russian delusion that there are no aggressive motives."
Sweden considers Russia the main threat
According to the head of the defense department, the authorities of his country have no right to ignore the risk of an attack by Russia.
In addition, he emphasized that the Russian Federation "is the main threat to Sweden" and poses a threat to the entire NATO.
Right now, Russia's freedom of action is limited because its ground forces are bogged down on the battlefield (in Ukraine. — ed.), but we take into account that Russia is ready to take great military and political risks, Paul Jonson emphasized.
