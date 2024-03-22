Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine on March 22: at least 5 killed, a 9-year-old girl among them

As a result of the massive shelling of Ukraine on March 22 by the Russian army, five civilians were killed and 26 injured.

Death toll after Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine rises to five

The National Police of Ukraine reports that two people were killed, eight more were injured, and one woman was rescued from the rubble at 3:00 p.m. in the Khmelnytskyi region.

Three civilians, including a 9-year-old girl, died, and another 15 were injured in the Zaporizhzhia region. A policeman is among the wounded.

Also, a morning enemy attack ended the life of a 62-year-old man — the driver of a trolley bus that was moving along the HPP dam. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

According to the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA , an 8-year-old girl died.

In addition, according to the updated information of Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, 20 people were injured.

Two people were wounded by Russian shelling in Ivano-Frankivsk and one in the Kharkiv region.

Police officers, rescuers and medics continue to work at the sites of enemy shelling. Liquidation of the consequences is ongoing.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on March 22

On March 22, the Russian army launched a massive attack on the energy infrastructure. The Russians launched more than 150 drones and missiles.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 92 air targets were destroyed:

55 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type;

35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

2 Kh-59 guided air missiles.

As the head of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, said, the attack on Ukraine's energy industry was the biggest since the beginning of the full-scale war.

According to him, it is characterised by the fact that combined means of attack were used, that is, not only cruise missiles, but also "Shakhed" and ballistic missiles. As a result of the large-scale attack, energy facilities in various regions of Ukraine were damaged.

In addition, the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia was attacked by the Russians on March 22, and a fire broke out there. Due to the city's shelling, the road crossing of the Dnipro HPP dam is entirely restricted.

Because of this, a blackout at the Zaporizhzhia NPP is threatened. The line to the ZNPP has been de-energized.

More than 100 buildings, including energy infrastructure facilities, were damaged.