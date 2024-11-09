Russian frontline losses in the war against Ukraine in October were the heaviest since the start of the full-scale invasion. On average, the occupiers lost 1,354 soldiers per day.

Russia suffers record losses in the war against Ukraine: what is known

This was announced by British Defense Minister John Gealy.

Ghili rejects suggestions that Russia's current momentum on the battlefield means it is unstoppable.

According to him, the latest British intelligence data indicate that during October, Russian losses in the war reached a new record level.

The average daily losses of the Russian Federation at the front amounted to 1,354 people.

This is the second month in a row that Russian troops have suffered record losses in the war. According to British data, Russia lost about 41,980 people last month. John Healy British Defense Minister

According to British intelligence, the previous anti-record of the Russian Federation was in May 2024. Then the occupiers lost 39,110 people.

Currently, the Russian Federation spends 40% of its budget on defense, which is not beneficial for the country. Therefore, some analysts believe that after 2025, the Kremlin will have problems with continuing such expenses. Share

When asked whether Ukraine and the West would win a war of attrition against the Russian Federation, the head of the British Defense Ministry answered in the affirmative.

Losses of the Russian army at the front in Ukraine

Over the past day, Ukrainian soldiers have killed more than 1,600 Russians at the front. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost more than 707,000 soldiers.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is silent about the losses of its troops in the war against Ukraine. Losses of military equipment are also not disclosed.

We will remind that the Russians involved the military of North Korea in the war against Ukraine.