Russian frontline losses in the war against Ukraine in October were the heaviest since the start of the full-scale invasion. On average, the occupiers lost 1,354 soldiers per day.
Russia suffers record losses in the war against Ukraine: what is known
This was announced by British Defense Minister John Gealy.
Ghili rejects suggestions that Russia's current momentum on the battlefield means it is unstoppable.
According to him, the latest British intelligence data indicate that during October, Russian losses in the war reached a new record level.
The average daily losses of the Russian Federation at the front amounted to 1,354 people.
According to British intelligence, the previous anti-record of the Russian Federation was in May 2024. Then the occupiers lost 39,110 people.
When asked whether Ukraine and the West would win a war of attrition against the Russian Federation, the head of the British Defense Ministry answered in the affirmative.
Losses of the Russian army at the front in Ukraine
Over the past day, Ukrainian soldiers have killed more than 1,600 Russians at the front. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost more than 707,000 soldiers.
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is silent about the losses of its troops in the war against Ukraine. Losses of military equipment are also not disclosed.
We will remind that the Russians involved the military of North Korea in the war against Ukraine.
