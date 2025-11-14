Russia's main oil port shuts down — reason known

Reuters insiders have learned that the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk has suspended oil exports following a Ukrainian drone attack on the night of November 14.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky showcased a video of Ukrainian Long Neptune missiles, underscoring the country's military capabilities and potential impact on Russian targets.
- The suspension of oil exports from Novorossiysk raises questions about the future of oil trade in the region and the broader geopolitical implications of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Ukraine is striking effectively at Russia
According to anonymous sources, against the backdrop of recent events, the Russian oil transportation monopolist Transneft has stopped oil supplies to Novorossiysk.
The company itself does not want to comment on its decision at this time.
What is important to understand is that over the past month, 3.22 million tons of oil were transported through Novorossiysk — that is, 761 thousand barrels per day.
According to insiders, in the first 10 months of 2025, this figure was 24.716 million tons.
Journalists draw attention to the fact that Ukraine's strike on Novorossiysk on November 14 was indeed one of the strongest strikes on Russia's oil export infrastructure in recent months.
Interestingly, this morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky showed a video of the launch of Ukrainian Long Neptune missiles.
However, the head of state did not specify the time or date of the shooting, nor did he explain which Russian targets these missiles attacked:
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-