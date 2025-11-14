Russia's main oil port shuts down — reason known

Reuters insiders have learned that the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk has suspended oil exports following a Ukrainian drone attack on the night of November 14.

Ukraine is striking effectively at Russia

According to anonymous sources, against the backdrop of recent events, the Russian oil transportation monopolist Transneft has stopped oil supplies to Novorossiysk.

The company itself does not want to comment on its decision at this time.

What is important to understand is that over the past month, 3.22 million tons of oil were transported through Novorossiysk — that is, 761 thousand barrels per day.

According to insiders, in the first 10 months of 2025, this figure was 24.716 million tons.

In October, a total of 1.794 million tons of petroleum products were exported through Novorossiysk, and from January to October this figure amounted to 16.783 million tons.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that Ukraine's strike on Novorossiysk on November 14 was indeed one of the strongest strikes on Russia's oil export infrastructure in recent months.

Interestingly, this morning, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky showed a video of the launch of Ukrainian Long Neptune missiles.

However, the head of state did not specify the time or date of the shooting, nor did he explain which Russian targets these missiles attacked: