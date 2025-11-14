Ukraine shuts down Russian "Doomsday Radio Station"
Source:  online.ua

On November 14, it became known that the Russian "Doomsday Radio Station" temporarily stopped its work after an attack by Ukrainian drones.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian strikes on Russia targeted the port and oil infrastructure of Novorossiysk, leading to a fire at one of the enemy's major oil terminals in the Black Sea.
  • The incident highlights the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, showcasing the use of advanced technology like drones in military operations.

"Doomsday Radio Station" is currently not working

According to the radio station's press service, there will be no broadcast temporarily.

The problem is a power outage due to a UAV hitting a substation, the official statement said.

Photo: screenshot

What is important to understand is that we are talking about a shortwave military station, which is part of the structure of the Russian Armed Forces.

In addition, it is noted that it has been broadcasting a background signal for over 40 years and is likely part of a backup communications system and can be used in emergency situations, including a nuclear threat.

What is also interesting is that it is impossible to find official data about the purpose of the “Doomsday Radio Station” in the public domain.

The most common version is its connection with the Dead Hand nuclear deterrent system.

On November 14, the main target of Ukrainian strikes on Russia was the port and oil infrastructure of the Russian city of Novorossiysk.

After that, a fire broke out at one of the enemy's largest oil terminals in the Black Sea.

