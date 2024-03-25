Russia's missile attack on Kyiv on Mar.25: Injury toll rises to 10
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia's missile attack on Kyiv on Mar.25: Injury toll rises to 10

Vitaliy Klitschko
Kyiv
Читати українською

As a result of the morning missile attack on Kyiv by Russian "Zirkon" missiles, 10 civilians were injured.

The injury toll rose to 10 after the Russian missile attack on Kyiv

In the Pechersk district of the capital, ten people have already been injured as a result of a Russian ballistic strike on March 25.

Kyiv City Mayor Vitaly Klitschko announced this.

There are already ten victims in the Pecherskyi district of the capital. Two of them were hospitalised. Currently, one victim remains in the hospital, and the second, a 16-year-old girl, has already been discharged. Other victims were treated by medics on the spot.

Vitaly Klitschko

Vitaly Klitschko

Mayor of Kyiv

Fortunately, the information provided earlier by the State Emergency Service about the presence of a person under the rubble of a house destroyed by missile fragments was not confirmed.

Russian missile attack on Kyiv: what is known

On the morning of March 25, several explosions rang out in the capital.

The Air Force Commander, Lt Gen Mykola Oleschuk, announced the destruction of two ballistic missiles fired by Russian troops at Kyiv from the temporarily occupied Crimea. Fragments of missiles fell in several districts of Kyiv.

Monitoring groups assume that Kyiv was hit by ZM22 "Zirkon" hypersonic missiles, which are launched from vertical launch containers from Crimea.

The project "monitor" writes that this time, several missiles covered the distance of 580 km to the capital in about 3 minutes, which makes it possible to estimate their speed as 11,600 km/h.

As of 14:19, it was known about nine victims in the capital.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's missile attack on Kyiv on March 25: Air defence downs two ballistic missiles
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
missile
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian missile attack on Kyiv on March 25: 5 injured, people may be under rubble
State Emergency Service
strike

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?