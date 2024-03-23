Russia's missile attack on Zaporizhzhia on March 22: The victim toll rises to 25

On the morning of March 22, the Russian Federation carried out the largest shelling of Zaporizhzhia in a year, as a result of which at least three people died.

25 people were injured due to the Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia

Already, 25 people have received injuries of varying degrees of severity as a result of the Russian missile strike.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported an increase in the number of wounded.

As of 17:00, 25 injured and 3 dead people are known. Share

Earlier, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA , Ivan Fedorov, reported on 20 victims.

An 8-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man are a father and daughter. They died from the impact of a Russian missile on the private sector of Zaporizhzhia.

A morning enemy attack also cut short the life of a 62-year-old man — the driver of a trolleybus moving along the HPP dam. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service informed about ten wounded.

As a result of enemy fire, 10 people were wounded, and 3 more are considered missing, says the message of the State Emergency Service as of 10:38. Share

In a few hours, the enemy fired almost 20 missiles at the city. The Russians targeted critical infrastructure and hit civilian targets. Ten private houses and more than 35 high-rise buildings were damaged.

Rescuers are working at the sites of the hits. Utility workers determine the list of damages and need to eliminate the consequences.

Infrastructural facilities were destroyed and damaged, traffic was blocked at the HPP dam.

Later, Fedorov clarified that as a result of two rocket attacks by the occupiers on one of the streets of the city, four houses were utterly destroyed, and more than 40 were damaged.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on March 22

On March 22, the Russian army launched a massive attack on the energy infrastructure. The Russians launched more than 150 drones and missiles.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 92 air targets were destroyed:

55 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-136/131" type;

35 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

2 Kh-59 guided air missiles.

As the head of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, said, the attack on Ukraine's energy industry was the biggest since the beginning of the full-scale war.

According to him, it is characterised by the fact that combined means of attack were used, that is, not only cruise missiles, but also "Shahed" and ballistic missiles. As a result of the large-scale attack, energy facilities in various regions of Ukraine were damaged.

In addition, the Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia was attacked by the Russians on March 22, and a fire broke out there. Due to the city's shelling, the road crossing of the Dnipro HPP dam is completely restricted.