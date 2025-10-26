Russia's night attack on Kyiv — number of casualties increases

In Kyiv, the number of victims of a Russian drone attack on the night of October 26 has increased to 33.
Over 30 people injured in Russian strike in Kyiv
This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.
He recalled that three people died in Kyiv.
On the night of October 26, Kyiv was attacked by Russian drones. It was previously known that 32 people were injured in the attack, including seven children, and three people died.
