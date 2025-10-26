Russia's night attack on Kyiv — number of casualties increases
Vitaliy Klitschko
Kyiv
In Kyiv, the number of victims of a Russian drone attack on the night of October 26 has increased to 33.

Points of attention

  • Russian drone attack on Kyiv on October 26 resulted in 33 casualties, with 8 people, including three children, hospitalized.
  • Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed the number of casualties, with 3 individuals reported dead in the attack.
  • In total, over 30 people were injured in the Russian strike on Kyiv, highlighting the devastating impact of the assault.

Over 30 people injured in Russian strike in Kyiv

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

The number of people injured in the enemy attack on the capital last night has increased to 33. 8 of them were hospitalized by doctors. Including three children.

He recalled that three people died in Kyiv.

On the night of October 26, Kyiv was attacked by Russian drones. It was previously known that 32 people were injured in the attack, including seven children, and three people died.

