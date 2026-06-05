Russia's strike on gas station in Kherson region — number of dead and injured has increased

Russian troops carried out a suicide attack on a gas station in the Kherson region on the afternoon of June 5: one person was killed and 11 were wounded.
Points of attention
- Russian troops conducted a suicide attack on a gas station in the Kherson region, resulting in one fatality and 11 injuries.
- The attack involved a shaheed and caused fires in a gas module, station building, and cars, which were extinguished by rescuers and local fire departments.
Russia attacked a gas station near Posad-Pokrovsky with a suicide bomber: one person died
At the scene of the impact, a gas module, a gas station building, and four cars caught fire.
Rescuers, together with local fire departments, extinguished the fire, despite the threat of repeated attacks by Russian drones.
According to the investigation, on June 5, at around 1:10 p.m., the Russian military carried out an attack with an unmanned aerial vehicle on a gas station in one of the settlements of the Kherson region.
Later, the head of the Kherson OVA, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported on the consequences of the Russian attack.
According to him, the blow fell where there are always civilian cars and people who simply stopped on the road. The occupiers knew this very well.
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