Russia's Trojan Horse. A scandal erupted in the Czech Republic over Szijjarto's visit
Source:  CTK

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has come under fire in the Czech Republic after he

made an unannounced visit to the country and met with the leader of the largest opposition party ANO, Andrej Babis.

Points of attention

  • The unexpected visit of the Hungarian Foreign Minister to the Czech Republic provoked a high-profile conflict.
  • The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, has already made a statement on this matter.

What is important to understand is that during the visit, the Hungarian diplomat criticized the country's authorities, claiming that the current Czech government allegedly does not consider good relations between Budapest and Prague important.

The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, immediately responded to these accusations, putting the pro-Russian politician in his place.

"The Czech Foreign Minister certainly does not secretly visit other countries to criticize their governments and support the opposition. I do not consider this appropriate, and it is certainly not an expression of efforts aimed at strengthening good relations," Fiala said.

According to the latter, he is truly proud that the Czech Republic has a government that primarily cares about the interests of its own country, not the interests of its neighbors.

Against this background, the head of Czech diplomacy, Jan Lipavsky, suggested that Viktor Orban's team is not really interested in good relations when his foreign minister secretly visits the Czech Republic and does not even inform the Czech government about his trip.

And Deputy Prime Minister Vlastimil Valek called Szijjarto a "Trojan horse" for Russia.

