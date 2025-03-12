Saakashvili claims Russian footprint in new verdict against him
Saakashvili claims Russian footprint in new verdict against him

Source:  online.ua

Former Georgian leader Mikheil Saakashvili, who was sentenced to 9 years in prison by a court in Tbilisi in a case of embezzlement of state funds, considers the sentence to be political persecution by the "Russian oligarch" Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Points of attention

  • Saakashvili points to support from the European Parliament, as well as presidents of Ukraine, France, and Poland, who have called for his release, emphasizing the need for international solidarity in the face of political persecution.
  • The former president of Georgia warns that his persecution may continue and urges global leaders to take a stand against the suppression of democracy and human rights in the country.

Against the backdrop of recent events, the former president of Georgia called on the international community to speak out against all injustices occurring in the country.

The sentence handed down to me is an outrageous case of political persecution by a Russian oligarch to whom I peacefully handed over power in 2012 and who refuses to relinquish it despite parliamentary elections in 2020 and 2024.

Mikheil Saakashvili

Former President of Georgia

The politician believes that his persecution will not end after this.

According to Saakashvili, Ivanishvili has already allegedly stated that he will be tried next time for the war against Russia, that is, for opposing Russia's full-scale invasion in 2008.

The former Georgian leader recalled that the European Parliament has repeatedly called for his unconditional release.

The presidents of Ukraine, France, and Poland also called for my release. Today, the oligarch responded to these calls with a new great injustice to intimidate me and all freedom-loving people in Georgia.

