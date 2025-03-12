Saakashvili claims Russian footprint in new verdict against him

Former Georgian leader Mikheil Saakashvili, who was sentenced to 9 years in prison by a court in Tbilisi in a case of embezzlement of state funds, considers the sentence to be political persecution by the "Russian oligarch" Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Saakashvili reacted to the new verdict against him

Against the backdrop of recent events, the former president of Georgia called on the international community to speak out against all injustices occurring in the country.

The sentence handed down to me is an outrageous case of political persecution by a Russian oligarch to whom I peacefully handed over power in 2012 and who refuses to relinquish it despite parliamentary elections in 2020 and 2024. Mikheil Saakashvili Former President of Georgia

The politician believes that his persecution will not end after this.

According to Saakashvili, Ivanishvili has already allegedly stated that he will be tried next time for the war against Russia, that is, for opposing Russia's full-scale invasion in 2008.

The former Georgian leader recalled that the European Parliament has repeatedly called for his unconditional release.