Sanctions are in effect. The Russians have suspended production of the Su-57 fighter

The production of the Russian fighter Su-57 "Felon" has been suspended due to Western sanctions. They made it difficult to supply critical components, despite Russia's attempts to circumvent these restrictions.
According to Frontelligence Insight analysts, the Russian military industry is highly dependent on Western technologies, particularly electronic components.
According to the examined documents, one of the key problem points was the WA36 attenuator and power supply units, which are part of the German MPPU-50 device used in the Su-57's communication systems.
Previously, these components were imported legally, but now Russia is forced to buy them illegally or look for Chinese substitutes.
How many Su-57 fighters are left in the Russian Federation?
Analysts estimate that Russia has just over 30 Su-57s in service, a third of which are test models, probably without full electronic equipment.
Journalists also note a significant drop in the rate of delivery of the Su-57 in 2023-2024, which is contrary to the usual trends of increasing the production of new fighters.
