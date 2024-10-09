Sanctions are in effect. The Russians have suspended production of the Su-57 fighter
Source:  The Telegraph

The production of the Russian fighter Su-57 "Felon" has been suspended due to Western sanctions. They made it difficult to supply critical components, despite Russia's attempts to circumvent these restrictions.

Points of attention

  • Sanctions have hampered the production of the Su-57 fighter jet in Russia due to problems with the supply of critical components.
  • Russia has just over 30 Su-57 fighter jets in service, and there is also a noticeable increase in production pressure due to competition with other fighters.
  • The sanctions had a negative impact on the development of the Russian Air Force and slowed the modernization of the country's air force.
  • Analysts believe that Western sanctions are aimed at limiting the capabilities of the Russian military industry and influencing its modernization.

Sanctions "suppressed" the production of the Su-57 in the Russian Federation

According to Frontelligence Insight analysts, the Russian military industry is highly dependent on Western technologies, particularly electronic components.

Sanctions introduced by the West "suppressed" the supply of such equipment, which endangered the production of the Su-57.

According to the examined documents, one of the key problem points was the WA36 attenuator and power supply units, which are part of the German MPPU-50 device used in the Su-57's communication systems.

Previously, these components were imported legally, but now Russia is forced to buy them illegally or look for Chinese substitutes.

Illegal supplies require time, resources and money, which has slowed the production of new Su-57s and increased their cost. In addition, alternative fighters, such as the MiG-35, have become more economically attractive, which increases the pressure on the production of the Su-57, analysts write.

How many Su-57 fighters are left in the Russian Federation?

Analysts estimate that Russia has just over 30 Su-57s in service, a third of which are test models, probably without full electronic equipment.

Journalists also note a significant drop in the rate of delivery of the Su-57 in 2023-2024, which is contrary to the usual trends of increasing the production of new fighters.

It is clear that with the help of targeted sanctions, the United States and its allies have blunted the modernization of Russian air defense systems, analysts concluded.

