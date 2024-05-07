Sappers disable Russian Kh-69 missile warhead in Kyiv

In Kyiv, a local resident found the warhead of a high-precision Russian Kh-69 missile in a forest.
What is known about the destroyed Russian X-69 missile
As noted, a resident discovered a suspicious object in the Holosiiv district of the capital on the territory of a forest massif.
Sappers of the Mobile Rescue Center of the Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine thoroughly inspected the area, removing the warhead of the Kh-69 high-precision missile.
As noted in the department, since this is a new weapon, it took more time for the State Emergency Service specialists to safely remove it from the ground, load it into a special vehicle, and transport it to the detonation site.
In particular, citizens were urged to be careful and follow the following rules:
look under your feet;
pay attention to suspicious objects;
do not touch them and immediately call "101".
How many Zircon, Onyx, Kalibr and Kh-69 missiles does Russia have?
According to the DIU, as of the end of April 2024, the following are in service with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation:
3M22 "Zirkon" hypersonic anti-ship missiles - about 40 units. The production rate of these rockets is up to 10 units per month.
3M55/3M55M "Onyx"/"Onyx-M" cruise missiles — 400 units. The production rate is up to 10 units per month.
3M-14 "Kalibr" cruise missiles — 270 units. The production rate is 30-40 units per month.
Kh-69 guided air missiles — 45 units. Production rates are 1-3 units per month.
