Sappers disable Russian Kh-69 missile warhead in Kyiv
State Emergency Service
missile
In Kyiv, a local resident found the warhead of a high-precision Russian Kh-69 missile in a forest.

What is known about the destroyed Russian X-69 missile

As noted, a resident discovered a suspicious object in the Holosiiv district of the capital on the territory of a forest massif.

Sappers of the Mobile Rescue Center of the Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine thoroughly inspected the area, removing the warhead of the Kh-69 high-precision missile.

As noted in the department, since this is a new weapon, it took more time for the State Emergency Service specialists to safely remove it from the ground, load it into a special vehicle, and transport it to the detonation site.

In particular, citizens were urged to be careful and follow the following rules:

  • look under your feet;

  • pay attention to suspicious objects;

  • do not touch them and immediately call "101".

How many Zircon, Onyx, Kalibr and Kh-69 missiles does Russia have?

According to the DIU, as of the end of April 2024, the following are in service with the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation:

