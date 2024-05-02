Russia launched thousands of bombs over Ukraine in April, Zelenskyy announces

During April, Russia used hundreds of different missiles and thousands of guided aerial bombs against Ukraine.

How many missiles and anti-aircraft missiles did Russia launch over Ukraine in April

As reported by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during April, the enemy used:

more than 300 missiles of various types;

almost 300 Shaheds;

more than 3.2 thousand guided aerial bombs.

He added that the Sumy, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Donetsk regions, as well as Mykolaiv and Kherson suffer from the vile terror of the enemy every night.

Thousands of lives were saved thanks to the help of the allies, who supported Ukraine's air defence and also increased sanctions pressure against the enemy's war machine.

But many lives, unfortunately, were taken by these strikes. And only force can stop this terror. The strength of our people, the strength of world unity, the strength of pressure on Russia, the strength of air defence systems provided to Ukraine, the strength of our soldiers who hold the front line, added Zelenskyy. Share

DIU spoke about missile stocks in Russia and the dynamics of production

According to intelligence data, Russia has:

about 40 units of 3M22 "Zircon". Every month, the enemy produces about 10 more units;

about 400 "Onyks"/"Onyks-M" units. Up to 10 units are also produced every month;

about 270 Kalibers. The enemy produces up to 40 units per month;

about 45 units of Kh-69. Production rates are up to 3 units per month.

For a long period, Russia did not use "Kaliber" against Ukraine, as it was replenishing its stocks. These missiles were last used by terrorists during the shelling on April 27.

At the same time, anti-aircraft defense destroyed:

8 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles;

1 "Iskander-K" cruise missile;

6 Kalibr cruise missiles.