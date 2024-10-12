Sawed "Grad" with a grinder. "Viking" described the everyday life of sappers of the special unit "KRAKEN"
Sawed "Grad" with a grinder. "Viking" described the everyday life of sappers of the special unit "KRAKEN"

"Viking"
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In an interview with Online.UA, the commander of the sapper service of the special unit of the DIU "KRAKEN" Yevhen Shkirkov with the call sign "Viking" told in what dangerous conditions he and his comrades have to perform their work.

Points of attention

  • Sappers of the "KRAKEN" special unit have repeatedly found themselves in risky situations while performing their tasks.
  • However, even in such cases, they demonstrate courage, professionalism and dedication to their work.

The work of "KRAKEN" sappers is not for the faint of heart

According to "Viking", an interesting story happened to him and his brother when they went to the war zone.

There lay an unexploded "Grad" ("lighter") — from it it was necessary to get the important elements that were inside.

We started sawing and disassembling it right there — and the shelling began immediately. And after this shelling, I had a new clerk who handles paperwork very well. He had a problem with his knee, and during the shelling he finished it so that it is now unfit for combat. But a normal clerk appeared. It's not that it's fun — it's just such a situation, some kind of sur.

Evgeny "Viking" Shkirkov

Evgeny "Viking" Shkirkov

Commander of the sapper service "KRAKEN"

Despite this, as "Viking" notes, they fulfilled their task even under artillery fire.

It was possible to get the important elements that were inside the "Grad", and they are still very helpful during the production of the necessary ammunition for the work of the "KRAKEN" special unit.

