SBU strikes Russian army in Donetsk region
Ukraine
SBU strikes Russian army in Donetsk region

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
New SBU strikes on Russian occupiers — how it happened
On November 23, the Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed the defeat of Russian troops in the Donetsk region, where the offensive of enemy forces is ongoing.

  • The use of unmanned aerial vehicles 'FP-2' with warheads weighing 105 kg significantly contributed to the high efficiency of the operation.
  • SBU reaffirms their commitment to defending Pokrovsk and destroying the enemy forces in the ongoing conflict in Donetsk region.

The special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine's "Alpha" unit were responsible for the successful implementation of this operation.

It was they who managed to carry out a series of precise strikes on the positions of the Russian invaders in Pokrovsk and in the temporarily occupied territories.

Thus, it is indicated that in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, it was possible to destroy the tower of an industrial facility.

What is important to understand is that it was there that Ukrainian intelligence recorded the placement of enemy machine gun crews, snipers, and FPV operators.

This time, warehouses with FPV drones, Zala and Gerber UAVs in the rear of the Russian army in the Donetsk region also came under powerful SBU strikes.

During the strikes, unmanned aerial vehicles "FP-2" with warheads weighing 105 kg were used, which ensured high efficiency of the operation. SBU soldiers will continue to destroy the enemy in all directions! — the official statement says.

