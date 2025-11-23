On November 23, the Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed the defeat of Russian troops in the Donetsk region, where the offensive of enemy forces is ongoing.

New SBU strikes on Russian occupiers — how it happened

The special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine's "Alpha" unit were responsible for the successful implementation of this operation.

It was they who managed to carry out a series of precise strikes on the positions of the Russian invaders in Pokrovsk and in the temporarily occupied territories.

Thus, it is indicated that in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, it was possible to destroy the tower of an industrial facility.

What is important to understand is that it was there that Ukrainian intelligence recorded the placement of enemy machine gun crews, snipers, and FPV operators.

This time, warehouses with FPV drones, Zala and Gerber UAVs in the rear of the Russian army in the Donetsk region also came under powerful SBU strikes.