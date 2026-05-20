SBU, UCP and National Police exposed a scheme to cover up "porn offices" in Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office, the Minister of Internal Affairs, and the Internal Security Department of the National Police have exposed the criminal activities of the heads of regional police units. This concerns the cover-up of so-called "porn offices" in various regions of the country.

Officials of regional police departments were exposed in illegal schemes

As the investigation revealed, the suspects were "covering" the activities of models on Internet platforms with pornographic content.

They took bribes and guaranteed their "wards" that they would not be held accountable for illegal content.

Among those detained:

Head of the Main Police Department in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

Deputy Chief of the Main Police Department in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

First Deputy Chief of the Main Police Department in Ternopil region;

Deputy Chief of the Main Police Department in Zhytomyr region;

a driver of the auto company of the State Enterprise "Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Units", who acted as an intermediary-courier.

As part of the searches, evidence of illegal activity and funds likely obtained through criminal means were seized.

The suspects were informed of suspicion under Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an improper benefit by an official).