The head of the office of Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Zbigniew Bohutski, assures that the presidential veto of the law on supporting Ukrainians will not deprive Ukraine of the Internet from Starlink, which has Polish funding.
Points of attention
- The situation underscores the importance of timely parliamentary consideration of the presidential initiative in September to maintain the support for Starlink.
- Parallel support for storing data of the Ukrainian administration in a secure location is emphasized as a similar priority.
Navrotsky's team reassured the Ukrainians
A loud scandal erupted after Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski stated that Nawrocki, by vetoing the law on aid to Ukrainians, ensured "the end of the Starlink internet that Poland provides to warring Ukraine."
Bogutsky claims that this is a lie, and also accused Gavkovsky of spreading Russian fakes.
Moreover, a member of Navrotsky's team publicly promised that Poland would continue to pay for Starlink for Ukraine.
However, what is important to understand is that this will happen if parliament supports the presidential bill instead of the vetoed one.
According to him, the situation is absolutely similar with the support of storing data of the Ukrainian administration in a safe place.
