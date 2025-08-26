Scandal around Starlink. Polish authorities appeal to Ukrainians
Category
World
Publication date

Scandal around Starlink. Polish authorities appeal to Ukrainians

Navrotsky's team reassured the Ukrainians
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The head of the office of Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Zbigniew Bohutski, assures that the presidential veto of the law on supporting Ukrainians will not deprive Ukraine of the Internet from Starlink, which has Polish funding.

Points of attention

  • The situation underscores the importance of timely parliamentary consideration of the presidential initiative in September to maintain the support for Starlink.
  • Parallel support for storing data of the Ukrainian administration in a secure location is emphasized as a similar priority.

Navrotsky's team reassured the Ukrainians

A loud scandal erupted after Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski stated that Nawrocki, by vetoing the law on aid to Ukrainians, ensured "the end of the Starlink internet that Poland provides to warring Ukraine."

Bogutsky claims that this is a lie, and also accused Gavkovsky of spreading Russian fakes.

Moreover, a member of Navrotsky's team publicly promised that Poland would continue to pay for Starlink for Ukraine.

However, what is important to understand is that this will happen if parliament supports the presidential bill instead of the vetoed one.

President Navrotsky's veto does not disable the Starlink Internet for Ukraine, since the costs of this connection are financed on the basis of the provisions of the current law, and the draft submitted by the President of Poland to the Sejm preserves this order. It is enough to promptly consider this presidential initiative in the Polish Parliament in September, — Bogutsky emphasized.

According to him, the situation is absolutely similar with the support of storing data of the Ukrainian administration in a safe place.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is the worst." How Poland asked Zelensky to respond to Ukrainian protests
Poland sided with the Ukrainian people
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland faces serious problems due to lack of Ukrainian grain
What is known about the situation in Poland?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A gift to Putin. Poland will not finance Starlink for Ukraine — details of the scandal
Starlink

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?