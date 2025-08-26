Scandal around Starlink. Polish authorities appeal to Ukrainians

The head of the office of Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Zbigniew Bohutski, assures that the presidential veto of the law on supporting Ukrainians will not deprive Ukraine of the Internet from Starlink, which has Polish funding.

Navrotsky's team reassured the Ukrainians

A loud scandal erupted after Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski stated that Nawrocki, by vetoing the law on aid to Ukrainians, ensured "the end of the Starlink internet that Poland provides to warring Ukraine."

Bogutsky claims that this is a lie, and also accused Gavkovsky of spreading Russian fakes.

Moreover, a member of Navrotsky's team publicly promised that Poland would continue to pay for Starlink for Ukraine.

However, what is important to understand is that this will happen if parliament supports the presidential bill instead of the vetoed one.

President Navrotsky's veto does not disable the Starlink Internet for Ukraine, since the costs of this connection are financed on the basis of the provisions of the current law, and the draft submitted by the President of Poland to the Sejm preserves this order. It is enough to promptly consider this presidential initiative in the Polish Parliament in September, — Bogutsky emphasized. Share

According to him, the situation is absolutely similar with the support of storing data of the Ukrainian administration in a safe place.