Scandalous Trump supporter resigns from US Congress — details of Marjorie Green's resignation

Odious Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former ardent supporter of President Trump, has announced that she will run for her own term in January 2026.
Marjorie Greene resigns from US Congress
This statement came a week after Trump officially stated that he was fed up with Green's criticism of him and announced that he was ending support for his longtime ally.
In addition, Trump called her "weird" and hinted that he was ready to support any of the primary contenders against her.
It is noted that until recently, Green, who claimed that Trump inspired her to run for Congress for the first time, was one of the president's most ardent allies in Congress.
