Scandalous Trump supporter resigns from US Congress — details of Marjorie Green's resignation
Scandalous Trump supporter resigns from US Congress — details of Marjorie Green's resignation

Marjorie Greene
Source:  NBC News

Odious Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former ardent supporter of President Trump, has announced that she will run for her own term in January 2026.

Points of attention

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former Trump supporter, resigns from US Congress amid controversy with President Trump.
  • Greene's resignation follows a public conflict with Trump, where he refused to support her and criticized her as 'weird.'
  • Accusations of Greene accusing Trump of covering up the Epstein case led to a fallout between the two political figures.

Marjorie Greene resigns from US Congress

If I am being rejected by MAGA Inc and replaced by neocons, big pharma, tech giants, the military-industrial complex, foreign leaders, and an elite donor class that has nothing to do with real Americans, then so are many ordinary Americans being rejected and replaced... I am returning to the people I love to live life to the fullest, as I have always done, and to find a new path forward. I will be leaving office, my last day in office will be January 5, 2026,” the congresswoman said.

This statement came a week after Trump officially stated that he was fed up with Green's criticism of him and announced that he was ending support for his longtime ally.

In addition, Trump called her "weird" and hinted that he was ready to support any of the primary contenders against her.

It is noted that until recently, Green, who claimed that Trump inspired her to run for Congress for the first time, was one of the president's most ardent allies in Congress.

Green accused Trump of covering up the sex offender Epstein case. In turn, the US president called her a "traitor" and a "disgrace" to the Republican Party.

