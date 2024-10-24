Scholz again rejected the idea of ​​Ukraine's immediate accession to NATO
Scholz
Source:  ZDF

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke against Ukraine's accession to NATO in a state of war. This idea is the first point of the Victory Plan of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Points of attention

  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposes Ukraine's accession to NATO during a state of war, citing NATO's previous decisions on the matter.
  • Scholz emphasizes the need for measured actions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine to prevent escalation into a war between Moscow and NATO.
  • Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks to convince Chancellor Scholz about the importance of long-range weapons and support for Ukraine's NATO invitation.
  • Scholz remains firm in his position despite Zelensky's efforts, stating that the decisions made will not change regarding Ukraine's NATO accession.
  • There are indications that Germany, represented by Scholz, may be softening its skepticism towards Ukraine's future NATO membership, as suggested by Zelensky.

Scholz does not see the prospect of Ukraine's immediate accession to NATO

Scholz reminded that NATO made a decision regarding the prospects of Ukraine's accession at the summits in Vilnius and Washington, and, in his opinion, "currently there is no need for any new decisions beyond this."

A warring country cannot become a member of NATO. Everyone knows it, there is no disagreement about it. And in NATO, invitations are usually quite quickly associated with membership.

Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor

The German chancellor went on to say that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine requires measured actions that, on the one hand, guarantee support for Kyiv, and on the other hand, ensure that it does not turn into a war between Moscow and NATO.

This is where I make my position very clear and I will not change it.

Sholz's attitude to Ukraine's accession to NATO

Volodymyr Zelensky said in Brussels on October 17 that he hopes to convince Chancellor Olaf Scholz about the long-range weapons important for Ukraine, as well as support for its invitation to NATO.

Sholtz, commenting on the presented "victory plan", one of the points of which is the invitation of Ukraine to NATO, noted that there are decisions he made, and they "will not change".

Also on October 22, Zelensky said that he believes that Berlin has softened its skepticism regarding Ukraine's accession to NATO.

