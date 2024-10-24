The office of the President of Ukraine denied the information that seven NATO countries oppose Ukraine's invitation to the Alliance. The idea of inviting Ukraine is supported by the absolute majority of member countries.
Points of attention
- The information about the existence of 7 opponents of Ukraine in NATO is false and aims to create a false impression about the lack of support for Ukraine's accession to the Alliance.
- The majority of NATO member countries support the idea of inviting Ukraine to the Alliance, while the rest are actively working on this issue.
- Ukraine's invitation to NATO is considered a key element of the Victory Plan proposed by President Zelensky to achieve a just peace.
- The President of Ukraine emphasized that the country did not undertake to give up its territories for the sake of joining NATO, stressing the importance of the invitation within internationally recognized borders.
The information about the "7 opponents" of Ukraine's invitation to NATO is false
Nikiforov added that the invitation of Ukraine to NATO is a key element of the Victory Plan, which President Zelensky presented to international partners and the parliament to achieve a just peace.
As a reminder, Politico published an article that the Victory Plan of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is facing a problem, as it is based on Ukraine receiving an invitation to join NATO, and some key members of the alliance are not interested in this happening.
Germany, the USA, Hungary, Slovakia, Belgium, Slovenia and Spain are said to be opposed to the invitation.
Ukraine does not agree to give up its territories in order to join NATO
As the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi said, Ukraine wants to receive an invitation to join NATO within internationally recognized borders.
However, he added that the invitation should be given during the war.
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Ukraine does not recognize the occupied territories as part of other states and does not discuss joining NATO in exchange for these territories.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-