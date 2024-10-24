The OPU denied information about 7 opponents of Ukraine in NATO
The OPU denied information about 7 opponents of Ukraine in NATO
Source:  Ukrainian Pravda

The office of the President of Ukraine denied the information that seven NATO countries oppose Ukraine's invitation to the Alliance. The idea of inviting Ukraine is supported by the absolute majority of member countries.

Points of attention

  • The information about the existence of 7 opponents of Ukraine in NATO is false and aims to create a false impression about the lack of support for Ukraine's accession to the Alliance.
  • The majority of NATO member countries support the idea of inviting Ukraine to the Alliance, while the rest are actively working on this issue.
  • Ukraine's invitation to NATO is considered a key element of the Victory Plan proposed by President Zelensky to achieve a just peace.
  • The President of Ukraine emphasized that the country did not undertake to give up its territories for the sake of joining NATO, stressing the importance of the invitation within internationally recognized borders.

The information about the "7 opponents" of Ukraine's invitation to NATO is false

Rumors that 7 countries are against inviting Ukraine to NATO are not true. They are spread to create a false impression of a lack of support. In fact, most of the Alliance members support the idea, and active work is ongoing with the rest, — said Serhiy Nikiforov, press secretary of the President's Office.

Nikiforov added that the invitation of Ukraine to NATO is a key element of the Victory Plan, which President Zelensky presented to international partners and the parliament to achieve a just peace.

As a reminder, Politico published an article that the Victory Plan of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is facing a problem, as it is based on Ukraine receiving an invitation to join NATO, and some key members of the alliance are not interested in this happening.

Germany, the USA, Hungary, Slovakia, Belgium, Slovenia and Spain are said to be opposed to the invitation.

Ukraine does not agree to give up its territories in order to join NATO

As the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi said, Ukraine wants to receive an invitation to join NATO within internationally recognized borders.

However, he added that the invitation should be given during the war.

Second, why am I emphasizing the invitation? Because it is given to the country within internationally recognized borders. And this is a fundamental thing for me: to receive an invitation during the war... This is not just an invitation, but an invitation before the war is over, — the president emphasized.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Ukraine does not recognize the occupied territories as part of other states and does not discuss joining NATO in exchange for these territories.

