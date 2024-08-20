German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in response to accusations of plans to cut aid to Ukraine, denied these claims.
Points of attention
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denies accusations of cutting aid to Ukraine and emphasizes Germany's commitment to supporting Kyiv.
- Germany plans to allocate 4 billion euros for military aid to Ukraine next year, the largest amount among European countries.
- Critics question the government's funding sources for aid to Ukraine, with doubts about the feasibility of financing through seized Russian assets.
- Arms supplies to Ukraine have sparked political discussions within the German government and may impact budget decisions for aid.
- The Ministry of Finance of Germany is accused of covertly refusing further support to Ukraine, while the Scholz government faces criticism and challenges in patching a significant budget deficit.
Scholz denies plans to cut aid to Ukraine
Scholz emphasized that currently nothing can shake Germany's promises to help Ukraine.
The Chancellor of Germany expressed his surprise at the statements about his government's plans to cut aid to Ukraine.
Scholz reminded that the German government planned to allocate 4 billion euros for military aid to Kyiv next year - this is the largest amount among all European countries.
In addition, Scholz reminded that, according to the decision of the G7 countries, Ukraine will receive a 50 billion euro loan, the interest on which will be financed by the income from the seized assets of the Russian Federation. Kyiv will be able to buy weapons with this money.
What is known about the accusations against Scholz regarding the reduction of aid to Ukraine
According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Germany will continue to provide support to Ukraine at the expense of profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.
According to the journalists of The Times, the Ministry of Finance of Germany is being accused of covertly refusing further support to Ukraine.
At the same time, the government of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is proud of the fact that it remains the second largest donor of aid to Ukraine after the United States.
However, the supply of weapons to Ukraine became a tool in the struggle for power within the ruling coalition under the leadership of Scholz.
Currently, the Scholz government is trying to patch a hole in the country's budget of 12 billion euros.
It is noted that the head of the German Finance Ministry, Christian Lindner, ordered other government officials to adhere to the "upper limit" of funding for future projects.
His letter to the ministers of defense and foreign affairs was sharply criticized by the entire political community.
Theoretically, the resulting deficit should be covered at the expense of 50 billion euros of "unexpected" profits from Russian assets that were frozen under Western sanctions.
But critics both inside and outside the coalition say it's a pipe dream, as it remains unclear when or if the money will ever materialize.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-