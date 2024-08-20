German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in response to accusations of plans to cut aid to Ukraine, denied these claims.

Scholz denies plans to cut aid to Ukraine

Scholz emphasized that currently nothing can shake Germany's promises to help Ukraine.

The Chancellor of Germany expressed his surprise at the statements about his government's plans to cut aid to Ukraine.

Scholz reminded that the German government planned to allocate 4 billion euros for military aid to Kyiv next year - this is the largest amount among all European countries.

In addition, Scholz reminded that, according to the decision of the G7 countries, Ukraine will receive a 50 billion euro loan, the interest on which will be financed by the income from the seized assets of the Russian Federation. Kyiv will be able to buy weapons with this money.

What is known about the accusations against Scholz regarding the reduction of aid to Ukraine

According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Germany will continue to provide support to Ukraine at the expense of profits from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

According to the journalists of The Times, the Ministry of Finance of Germany is being accused of covertly refusing further support to Ukraine.

At the same time, the government of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is proud of the fact that it remains the second largest donor of aid to Ukraine after the United States.

However, the supply of weapons to Ukraine became a tool in the struggle for power within the ruling coalition under the leadership of Scholz.

Currently, the Scholz government is trying to patch a hole in the country's budget of 12 billion euros.

It is noted that the head of the German Finance Ministry, Christian Lindner, ordered other government officials to adhere to the "upper limit" of funding for future projects.

His letter to the ministers of defense and foreign affairs was sharply criticized by the entire political community.

Theoretically, the resulting deficit should be covered at the expense of 50 billion euros of "unexpected" profits from Russian assets that were frozen under Western sanctions.

But critics both inside and outside the coalition say it's a pipe dream, as it remains unclear when or if the money will ever materialize.