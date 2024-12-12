Scholz plans to call Putin again — for what purpose
Читати українською
Source:  ZEIT ONLINE

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared his readiness to continue communicating with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. However, Scholz called the last phone call between them "disappointing".

Points of attention

  • Olaf Scholz plans to call Putin again to convey that Germany will not give up its support for Ukraine and to call for the withdrawal of Russian troops.
  • The last phone call between Scholz and Putin was described as a disappointment, as the latter did not show readiness for dialogue.
  • Scholz confirmed the importance of communication with Putin, but remained realistic about achieving results.
  • The main purpose of the conversation is to convey to Putin the unchanging support for Ukraine and the call for the withdrawal of Russian troops to establish peace.

Scholz is ready for new negotiations with Putin

It was frustrating because he just repeated all his phrases, Olaf Scholz stated.

Despite this, Olaf Scholz considers such conversations important. Their goal is to convey to Putin that Germany will not give up its support for Ukraine and that Russia must withdraw its troops to create conditions for the establishment of peace.

It has to be done and I will do it again. But we shouldn't have any illusions, the chancellor added.

Why did Scholz call Putin?

According to the Chancellor of Germany, during the conversation he wanted to make it clear to the Russian dictator "that he cannot count on the fact that the support of Ukraine from Germany, Europe and many other countries of the world will decrease."

He made this statement on the eve of his departure for the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Against this background, Olaf Scholz officially confirmed that Putin's position on the war has not changed.

In addition, the German leader gave another argument in defense of his call to Moscow.

According to Scholz, it would be wrong if there was a conversation between the new US president and the Russian dictator and there was no conversation between Putin and the head of government of an important European state.

