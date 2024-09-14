Scholz tried to give permission to Ukraine to strike the Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he will not allow Ukraine to strike Russia with German weapons, even if other countries give such permission.

Scholz does not want to give Ukraine permission for long-range strikes against the Russia

The chancellor of Germany said this during a conversation with citizens in the city of Prenzlau in Bradenburg.

Scholz stressed that he would in any case stick to his refusal to allow Ukraine to use German long-range weapons to attack targets deep in Russia.

This remains in effect. That is why I will stick to my position even if other countries decide otherwise… I will not do that because I think it is a problem. Olaf Scholz Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

Commenting on reports that the US may lift existing restrictions, he also noted that not all speculation is true.

On September 13, politicians from the Free Democratic Party of Germany and the Greens, which are part of the federal coalition, once again called to unblock the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine for long-range strikes against Russia. Share

Although the US, Britain and France have transferred their own long-range missiles to Kyiv, Germany still opposes the provision of Taurus to Ukraine, fearing escalation from Moscow.

Scholz did not support Zelenskyi's new idea regarding the defense of Ukraine

According to the chancellor of Germany, as of today, he is not ready to lift restrictions on the use of Western weapons for strikes on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

I see a consensus that such steps are out of the question, and the US has also been very clear on this.

As mentioned earlier, during the summit, the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky called on Kyiv's allies to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and to lift restrictions on strikes by Western weapons against targets on Russian territory.