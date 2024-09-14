Scholz tried to give permission to Ukraine to strike the Russia
Category
World
Publication date

Scholz tried to give permission to Ukraine to strike the Russia

Scholz
Читати українською
Source:  Welt

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he will not allow Ukraine to strike Russia with German weapons, even if other countries give such permission.

Points of attention

  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz maintains his refusal to authorize Ukraine to use German long-range weapons to strike deep into Russian territory.
  • Despite support from some countries, Germany remains cautious about supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine to prevent escalation with Russia.
  • Scholz's stance contrasts with calls from some German politicians to unblock the supply of Taurus missiles for long-range strikes against Russia.
  • The US, Britain, and France have provided long-range weapons to Ukraine, but Germany continues to oppose the provision of Taurus missiles, citing concerns about Moscow's reaction.
  • Scholz's position aligns with the consensus that using Western weapons for strikes on Russian targets is currently deemed unacceptable, despite calls from Ukrainian President Zelenskyi.

Scholz does not want to give Ukraine permission for long-range strikes against the Russia

The chancellor of Germany said this during a conversation with citizens in the city of Prenzlau in Bradenburg.

Scholz stressed that he would in any case stick to his refusal to allow Ukraine to use German long-range weapons to attack targets deep in Russia.

This remains in effect. That is why I will stick to my position even if other countries decide otherwise… I will not do that because I think it is a problem.

Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz

Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

Commenting on reports that the US may lift existing restrictions, he also noted that not all speculation is true.

On September 13, politicians from the Free Democratic Party of Germany and the Greens, which are part of the federal coalition, once again called to unblock the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine for long-range strikes against Russia.

Although the US, Britain and France have transferred their own long-range missiles to Kyiv, Germany still opposes the provision of Taurus to Ukraine, fearing escalation from Moscow.

Scholz did not support Zelenskyi's new idea regarding the defense of Ukraine

According to the chancellor of Germany, as of today, he is not ready to lift restrictions on the use of Western weapons for strikes on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

I see a consensus that such steps are out of the question, and the US has also been very clear on this.

As mentioned earlier, during the summit, the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky called on Kyiv's allies to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and to lift restrictions on strikes by Western weapons against targets on Russian territory.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Undermining "Nordic Streams". Scholz reacted to the data about Ukraine's possible involvement
Scholz commented on rumors about Ukraine's possible involvement in sabotage
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The time has come. Scholz publicly addressed Zelenskyi and Putin
Scholz
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Scholz may lose his position as Chancellor of Germany
Olaf Scholz

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?