Scholz tried to give permission to Ukraine to strike the Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he will not allow Ukraine to strike Russia with German weapons, even if other countries give such permission.
Points of attention
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz maintains his refusal to authorize Ukraine to use German long-range weapons to strike deep into Russian territory.
- Despite support from some countries, Germany remains cautious about supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine to prevent escalation with Russia.
- Scholz's stance contrasts with calls from some German politicians to unblock the supply of Taurus missiles for long-range strikes against Russia.
- The US, Britain, and France have provided long-range weapons to Ukraine, but Germany continues to oppose the provision of Taurus missiles, citing concerns about Moscow's reaction.
- Scholz's position aligns with the consensus that using Western weapons for strikes on Russian targets is currently deemed unacceptable, despite calls from Ukrainian President Zelenskyi.
Scholz does not want to give Ukraine permission for long-range strikes against the Russia
The chancellor of Germany said this during a conversation with citizens in the city of Prenzlau in Bradenburg.
Scholz stressed that he would in any case stick to his refusal to allow Ukraine to use German long-range weapons to attack targets deep in Russia.
Commenting on reports that the US may lift existing restrictions, he also noted that not all speculation is true.
Although the US, Britain and France have transferred their own long-range missiles to Kyiv, Germany still opposes the provision of Taurus to Ukraine, fearing escalation from Moscow.
Scholz did not support Zelenskyi's new idea regarding the defense of Ukraine
According to the chancellor of Germany, as of today, he is not ready to lift restrictions on the use of Western weapons for strikes on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.
I see a consensus that such steps are out of the question, and the US has also been very clear on this.
As mentioned earlier, during the summit, the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky called on Kyiv's allies to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and to lift restrictions on strikes by Western weapons against targets on Russian territory.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-