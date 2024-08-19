The government under the leadership of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has caused a storm of criticism from other German politicians, both pro-government and opposition, because of the decision to cut aid to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government has come under intense scrutiny for reducing aid to Ukraine, sparking criticism from various German politicians.
- The Ministry of Defense and Finance in Germany are at odds over the allocation of additional aid to Ukraine, leading to a halt in high-priority shipments.
- The decision to limit aid to Ukraine has raised concerns about Berlin's commitment to supporting Kyiv, with some politicians arguing for a complete end to aid.
- The controversy surrounding the reduction of aid to Ukraine has highlighted tensions within the Scholz government and its handling of international relations.
- The debate over financing military aid to Ukraine reflects broader discussions about Germany's role as a key military ally in Europe and its responsibilities towards supporting allies in need.
The Scholz government severely limited additional aid to Ukraine
According to journalists, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Finance of Germany accuse each other of blocking decisions on the allocation of additional aid to Ukraine.
It is noted that previously approved aid continues to be sent to Ukraine, but new unplanned applications, in particular, regarding the purchase of new spare parts for damaged tanks, are no longer being considered by the German Finance Ministry.
At the same time, representatives of the department told journalists that they are ready to consider the allocation of additional funds in a short period of time, but there is no specific report on the current material needs that could be considered.
According to interlocutors of journalists from the German government, Chancellor Olaf Scholz allegedly personally prohibited the Ministry of Defense from sending financial requests for additional aid to Ukraine to the Ministry of Finance.
Representatives of the Ministry of Defense state that the Ministry of Finance allegedly blocked more than 30 high-priority supplies to Ukraine for a total amount of 3.87 billion euros.
Journalists emphasize that we are talking about spare parts for German military equipment in service with the Armed Forces, artillery ammunition, drones and armored vehicles.
What is known about the powerful criticism of the Scholz government due to the reduction of aid to Ukraine
The head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Bundestag, Michael Roth from the SPD party, which is part of the ruling coalition, criticized the failure of the German government to finance additional aid to Ukraine and the intention to reduce spending on it in the German budget for the next year.
Criticism also came from opposition German politicians.
Thus, according to CDU deputy Roderich Kiesewetter, the refusal to further finance aid to Ukraine actually means that Berlin is leaving Kyiv without support.
At the same time, some German politicians, such as Sarah Wagenknecht, who heads a political bloc named after herself, called for a complete end to aid to Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-