The government under the leadership of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has caused a storm of criticism from other German politicians, both pro-government and opposition, because of the decision to cut aid to Ukraine.

According to journalists, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Finance of Germany accuse each other of blocking decisions on the allocation of additional aid to Ukraine.

It is noted that previously approved aid continues to be sent to Ukraine, but new unplanned applications, in particular, regarding the purchase of new spare parts for damaged tanks, are no longer being considered by the German Finance Ministry.

At the same time, representatives of the department told journalists that they are ready to consider the allocation of additional funds in a short period of time, but there is no specific report on the current material needs that could be considered.

According to interlocutors of journalists from the German government, Chancellor Olaf Scholz allegedly personally prohibited the Ministry of Defense from sending financial requests for additional aid to Ukraine to the Ministry of Finance.

Representatives of the Ministry of Defense state that the Ministry of Finance allegedly blocked more than 30 high-priority supplies to Ukraine for a total amount of 3.87 billion euros.

Journalists emphasize that we are talking about spare parts for German military equipment in service with the Armed Forces, artillery ammunition, drones and armored vehicles.

What is known about the powerful criticism of the Scholz government due to the reduction of aid to Ukraine

The head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Bundestag, Michael Roth from the SPD party, which is part of the ruling coalition, criticized the failure of the German government to finance additional aid to Ukraine and the intention to reduce spending on it in the German budget for the next year.

The Ukrainian army went on the offensive for the first time in several months, the country now needs the full support of its most important military ally in Europe - Germany. Instead, the debate about the future financing of military aid has the appearance of a veiled German evasion of responsibility. We cannot make our security dependent on budget restrictions - Spiegel quoted Roth as saying. Share

Criticism also came from opposition German politicians.

Thus, according to CDU deputy Roderich Kiesewetter, the refusal to further finance aid to Ukraine actually means that Berlin is leaving Kyiv without support.

At the same time, some German politicians, such as Sarah Wagenknecht, who heads a political bloc named after herself, called for a complete end to aid to Ukraine.