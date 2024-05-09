Seaport caught fire in Russian Kamchatka region — video

The Russians announced a large-scale fire that broke out in a seaport in the far eastern Kamchatka Krai region.

What is known about the new fire on the territory of Russia

A seaport caught fire in the night of May 8 in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, according to Russian media.

The cause of the fire is not known. The fire covered an area of 2,000 meters.

The Ministry of Emergencies of Russia reported that the fire covered an area of 5,000 meters. A total of 56 specialists and 15 pieces of equipment were used to eliminate the fire.

There are no casualties. Currently, the port is working normally.

An oil depot caught fire after a drone attack on 9 May in Russia

Russian Telegram channels have begun to actively spread information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) allegedly attempted to attack an oil depot in the village of Yurovka near Anapa with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles.

The local authorities, in particular the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Krai region, officially confirmed the fact that drones had struck an oil depot in Yurovka.

Later, it became known that in Yurovka, Krasnodar Krai regiony, two oil depots had cought fire.

They are located approximately 2 km from each other. One UAV attacked the Lukoil oil depot, damaging one tank but not causing a fire.

Another 7 UAVs attacked the Temp oil depot, where fuel oil is stored. 3 tanks were burnt as a result of the attack.

Also on 9 May, drones attacked an oil refinery in Salavat, Bashkiria, more than 1,300 kilometres from the front line.