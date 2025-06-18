Search and rescue operation completed in Solomianskyi district of Kyiv after Russian missile strike

The search and rescue operation in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv lasted for over 39 hours. Today at 19:20, rescuers completed the search work. The dismantling of the structures continues.

Search and rescue operation completed in Solomianskyi district of Kyiv

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

Unfortunately, the bodies of 23 victims were recovered from the rubble at this location alone. In total, 28 people died in the capital as a result of Russian shelling on June 17, and more than 140 were injured. Igor Klymenko Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Klymenko expressed sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.

This is not just the tragedy of one family — it is the pain of an entire country.

The rescue operation began immediately after the arrival of emergency services at the scene after the report of the impact. More than 400 rescuers of the State Emergency Service and more than 200 units of equipment were involved in the elimination of the consequences. Specialized emergency rescue and engineering equipment were used, drones, and search dogs were involved.

The State Emergency Service rescued 2 people from the rubble, and about 50 more were unblocked from their apartments and entrances. Groups of psychologists worked on the scene — more than 220 people received emergency psychological assistance. We used all resources to save lives. Share

Also, more than 300 law enforcement officers ensured law and order at the location around the clock. And they will continue to do so as long as there is a need. Applications from victims are still being accepted — almost 500 reports of property damage have already been received. All data is being recorded carefully.

Thank you to everyone who worked and continues to work at the scene of the tragedy. For your endurance. For your courage. For the lives saved. For helping those who survived this attack — both physical and psychological. Homes, lives, and peace have been destroyed. But I don't believe that we will survive. Attacking cities, residential buildings where peaceful people are sleeping is outright terrorism. And the synonym for terrorism is Russia.

In total, 28 people died in Kyiv as a result of yesterday's Russian missile and drone attack.

23 people died — residents of the destroyed entrance. More than 140 people were injured.

The oldest deceased was 91 years old, and the youngest victim was a 22-year-old boy, the Prosecutor General's Office noted.