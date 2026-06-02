Search and rescue operation in Dnipro completed — 16 dead, 42 injured

At 5:05 p.m., it was reported that the search and rescue operation in Dnipro had ended after a nighttime Russian attack. In total, the enemy strike claimed the lives of 16 civilians.

Russia's attack on the Dnieper — the latest details

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, made an official statement on this matter.

16 dead, 42 injured. In Dnipro, a search and rescue operation has been completed in a residential area hit by Russian missiles at night. Oleksandr Ganja Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

According to him, among the injured are 4 children. Three of them are in the hospital, as are 21 adults.

Doctors provide everyone with the necessary medical care.

At around 5:13 p.m., Alexander Ganzha officially confirmed that Russian invaders had attacked the Dnieper again.

As the head of the OVA noted, a fire broke out at the site of the enemy strike.

"We are investigating whether there are any victims," he added. Share

The number of casualties from Russia's night attack has also increased in Kyiv.

As of now, 81 people have been injured, said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko. Share

It is known that the enemy strike took the lives of 6 civilians in the capital.