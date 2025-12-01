Search and rescue operations completed in Dnipro after Russian attack — 4 dead, 40 injured

As of 2:20 p.m., 40 people were injured in the Dnipro as a result of a Russian missile strike.

Russia kills 4 and injures 40 citizens in Dnipro

This was reported by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Gaivanenko.

The vast majority are in hospitals. Unfortunately, 11 injured are in serious condition. Four people have died.

Search and rescue operations have been completed.

The attack damaged four high-rise buildings, broke over 200 windows, and destroyed an educational institution, a charity warehouse, and a number of non-residential buildings.

Rescue of the wounded in the Dnipro