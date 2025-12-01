Search and rescue operations completed in Dnipro after Russian attack — 4 dead, 40 injured
Search and rescue operations completed in Dnipro after Russian attack — 4 dead, 40 injured

Dnipro
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

As of 2:20 p.m., 40 people were injured in the Dnipro as a result of a Russian missile strike.

Points of attention

  • Russian missile strike in Dnipro caused 4 deaths and left 40 injured, with 11 in serious condition.
  • Search and rescue operations have been finalized following the attack.
  • Significant damages occurred, including four high-rise buildings and various other structures.

Russia kills 4 and injures 40 citizens in Dnipro

This was reported by the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Gaivanenko.

The vast majority are in hospitals. Unfortunately, 11 injured are in serious condition. Four people have died.

Search and rescue operations have been completed.

The attack damaged four high-rise buildings, broke over 200 windows, and destroyed an educational institution, a charity warehouse, and a number of non-residential buildings.

Rescue of the wounded in the Dnipro

December 2 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Dnipro for those killed in a missile strike by the Russian army, announced Mayor Boris Filatov.

