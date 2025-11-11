According to the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), forced reserve conscription has already begun in the aggressor country as part of a larger initiative to create an active reserve, most likely for use in the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The forced reserve conscription in Russia points towards Putin's disregard for international agreements and his willingness to bypass laws to further his military agenda.
- The training of reservists in Russia highlights the escalating tensions in the region and the potential implications for the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Russia prepares reserves to intensify offensives at the front
American analysts point out that on November 5, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law that allows Russia to train reservists to protect critical infrastructure.
What is important to understand is that Moscow's main goal is to form an "active reserve" to participate in hostilities against Ukraine, although the Kremlin assures that they will operate on the territory of the Russian Federation.
It is no secret that Putin has repeatedly ignored treaty obligations that hinder his ability to wage war in Ukraine at his own discretion.
In addition, the Kremlin leader manipulated laws to both openly and covertly violate contractual agreements without directly violating the law.
That is why the ISW team concluded that Putin is hiding behind the need to protect Russia's critical infrastructure, but is actually preparing reservists for combat operations on the Ukrainian front.
