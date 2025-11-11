According to the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), forced reserve conscription has already begun in the aggressor country as part of a larger initiative to create an active reserve, most likely for use in the war against Ukraine.

Russia prepares reserves to intensify offensives at the front

American analysts point out that on November 5, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law that allows Russia to train reservists to protect critical infrastructure.

What is important to understand is that Moscow's main goal is to form an "active reserve" to participate in hostilities against Ukraine, although the Kremlin assures that they will operate on the territory of the Russian Federation.

It is no secret that Putin has repeatedly ignored treaty obligations that hinder his ability to wage war in Ukraine at his own discretion.

In addition, the Kremlin leader manipulated laws to both openly and covertly violate contractual agreements without directly violating the law.

Russian officials have been notably violating contractual agreements, as the Kremlin has forced those who signed short-term military contracts with an expiration date to serve for an indefinite period. Share

That is why the ISW team concluded that Putin is hiding behind the need to protect Russia's critical infrastructure, but is actually preparing reservists for combat operations on the Ukrainian front.