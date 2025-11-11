Ukrainian troops drive out Russian army from Kupyansk
Ukrainian troops drive out Russian army from Kupyansk

What's happening in Kupyansk
Source:  Ukrinform

Russian soldiers are doing everything possible to hold their positions in the northern areas of the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. However, the Defense Forces have been increasingly active in recent days in carrying out counterattacks, knocking the enemy out of their fortifications.

Points of attention

  • The efficiency of UAV operators and the use of guided bombs by the Russian army are significant factors influencing the developments in Kupyansk.
  • The latest statement highlights the intensity of fighting in the city, with Ukrainian forces actively pushing to reclaim control while Russian troops struggle to maintain their positions.

What's happening in Kupyansk

A statement on this occasion was made by the head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, Viktor Tregubov.

According to the latter, the operation is already underway, troops are involved, and fighting is taking place in the city.

"Now the Russians are directly in the northern areas of the city (Kupyansk — ed.), trying to hold on and hold their positions from Ukrainian counterattacks, while the Ukrainians have been quite effectively trying to knock them out of there in recent days," the speaker said.

He also emphasized that the logistics for accessing Kupyansk are extremely complicated for both sides.

As of today, drones and assault infantry play a significant role.

There are a lot of drones lying along the roads, on fiber optics, just waiting for something to pass by — also a lot, so the main stress now falls on the shoulders of the assault infantry on both sides, and in general on the infantry as such and on the efficiency of the UAV operators, — added Tregubov.

It is also impossible to ignore the factor of Russian aviation and the enemy's use of guided bombs.

Another refinery on fire in Russia

