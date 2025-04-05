Security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced tangible progress

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy summed up the results of the meeting of the Ukrainian military with the chiefs of defense staff of the partners: Admiral Anthony Radakin from the United Kingdom and General Thierry Burkard from France.

Zelenskyy announced progress in negotiations

Meeting of our military with the Chiefs of Defense Staff of our partners: Admiral Anthony Radakin from the United Kingdom and General Thierry Burkard from France. We are making efforts for security in Ukraine and reliable security guarantees. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

According to the head of state, we have finally managed to achieve tangible progress.

In addition, it is indicated that the first details have emerged regarding how the allied security contingent in Ukraine may be deployed.

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly expressed gratitude to all countries that are helping Kyiv — primarily Great Britain and France for their leadership.