Security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced tangible progress
Ukraine
Security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced tangible progress

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy summed up the results of the meeting of the Ukrainian military with the chiefs of defense staff of the partners: Admiral Anthony Radakin from the United Kingdom and General Thierry Burkard from France.

Points of attention

  • The joint work of countries like Great Britain and France aims to bring about reliable and lasting peace in Ukraine.
  • The collaboration between Ukraine and its partners highlights the importance of strong security guarantees for the country.

Meeting of our military with the Chiefs of Defense Staff of our partners: Admiral Anthony Radakin from the United Kingdom and General Thierry Burkard from France. We are making efforts for security in Ukraine and reliable security guarantees.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

According to the head of state, we have finally managed to achieve tangible progress.

In addition, it is indicated that the first details have emerged regarding how the allied security contingent in Ukraine may be deployed.

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly expressed gratitude to all countries that are helping Kyiv — primarily Great Britain and France for their leadership.

It is precisely this kind of joint work, when everyone is focused on a strong result, that helps bring about reliable and lasting peace in Ukraine, the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

