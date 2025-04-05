Security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced tangible progress

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy summed up the results of the meeting of the Ukrainian military with the chiefs of defense staff of the partners: Admiral Anthony Radakin from the United Kingdom and General Thierry Burkard from France.
Points of attention
- The joint work of countries like Great Britain and France aims to bring about reliable and lasting peace in Ukraine.
- The collaboration between Ukraine and its partners highlights the importance of strong security guarantees for the country.
Zelenskyy announced progress in negotiations
According to the head of state, we have finally managed to achieve tangible progress.
In addition, it is indicated that the first details have emerged regarding how the allied security contingent in Ukraine may be deployed.
Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly expressed gratitude to all countries that are helping Kyiv — primarily Great Britain and France for their leadership.
