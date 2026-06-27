Serbian President Vucic is going to resign

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who has been in power for 13 years, announced to his supporters at a pro-government rally on June 27 that he would resign within a few weeks, and that the country would hold early presidential and parliamentary elections.
Points of attention
- Serbian President Vucic announced his resignation at a pro-government rally after 13 years in power, triggering early presidential and parliamentary elections.
- The resignation is a result of anti-corruption protests in Serbia, highlighting the need for improved rule of law, free and fair elections, and combating corruption and organized crime.
Vucic announced his readiness to resign
"I will only be president for a few weeks, and then I will resign," he said.
At the rally, Vučić said that he would help his Serbian Progressive Party win the presidential election and early parliamentary elections.
It is noted that Serbia is a candidate for EU membership, but Belgrade must first improve the rule of law, including conditions for free and fair elections, and eradicate corruption and organized crime.
Serbia should also align its foreign policy with that of the bloc, including imposing sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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