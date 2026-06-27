Serbian President Vucic is going to resign

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who has been in power for 13 years, announced to his supporters at a pro-government rally on June 27 that he would resign within a few weeks, and that the country would hold early presidential and parliamentary elections.

Vucic announced his readiness to resign

"I will only be president for a few weeks, and then I will resign," he said.

At the rally, Vučić said that he would help his Serbian Progressive Party win the presidential election and early parliamentary elections.

The agency recalls that Vučić's statement came after a year and a half of anti-corruption protests led by students, sometimes accompanied by violence. Share

It is noted that Serbia is a candidate for EU membership, but Belgrade must first improve the rule of law, including conditions for free and fair elections, and eradicate corruption and organized crime.