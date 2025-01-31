She corrected Russian shelling — law enforcement officers detained an FSB agent in Kherson
She corrected Russian shelling — law enforcement officers detained an FSB agent in Kherson

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
a Russian fire adjuster
The Security Service of Ukraine has detained another FSB agent who was coordinating Russian artillery, drone, and air strikes on the right-bank part of the Kherson region.

Points of attention

  • The Security Service of Ukraine successfully detained an FSB agent in Kherson who was coordinating Russian artillery, drone, and air strikes on the right-bank part of the region.
  • The agent conducted reconnaissance near military facilities, collected information on Ukrainian troop positions, and transmitted it to Russian special services.
  • The defendant faces severe charges of high treason, including life imprisonment and confiscation of property under Ukrainian law.
  • Cyber experts and SBU investigators revealed how the agent assisted in targeting Ukrainian troops and facilitated enemy attacks on the region.
  • The Security Service of Ukraine continues to uncover and neutralize Russian espionage activities, safeguarding the country's security and sovereignty.

SSU detained a Russian fire adjuster in Kherson

According to cyber experts and SSU investigators, the enemy's main targets were the positions of Ukrainian troops defending the region.

As the investigation established, the Russian special services recruited a 44-year-old local unemployed woman to determine the coordinates of the fire attack. The woman came to the attention of the occupiers when she published pro-Kremlin comments on Telegram channels.

To carry out the enemy task, the figure walked around the streets of the regional center and its surroundings, covertly photographed Defense Forces bases and plotted their locations on Google Maps.

Screenshot of correspondence between an agent and the FSB

In addition, she also monitored the consequences of enemy shelling and prepared relevant reports for supervisors.

SSU officers documented the crimes of the defendant and detained her "red-handed" while she was conducting additional reconnaissance near a military facility.

Screenshot of correspondence between an agent and the FSB

At the scene, a mobile phone containing evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the traitor.

Currently, investigators of the Security Service have informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The perpetrator is in custody. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Kherson woman aimed Russian drones and MLRS at city hospitals

At the end of August 2023, the Security Service detained another Russian intelligence agent who was coordinating the Russian army's air strikes on Kherson.

Throughout August, the fire control system transmitted the geolocations of the Defense Forces to the Russians.

The woman tracked the locations and movements of Ukrainian defenders, trying to determine their approximate number and the presence of military equipment.

According to its coordinates, the Russian occupiers carried out regular strikes on the city using Grad MLRS and Shahed kamikaze drones.

