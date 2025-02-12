She opposed aid to Ukraine. Hubbard confirmed as US Director of National Intelligence
Gabbard
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

The U.S. Senate voted to confirm Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence on February 12. Gabbard's nomination was approved by a vote of 52 to 48, with one Republican, Senator Mitch McConnell, joining Democrats in opposing her.

Points of attention

  • Tulsi Gabbard has been confirmed as the US Director of National Intelligence despite facing opposition due to her controversial statements, pro-Russian views, and criticism of US policies.
  • Gabbard's nomination approval by the US Senate highlights the divide among lawmakers, with one Republican and Democrats expressing concerns about her position.
  • As the Director of National Intelligence, Gabbard will oversee significant intelligence services with a substantial budget and serve as the top intelligence advisor to the US President.

Scandalous Gabbard confirmed as US Director of National Intelligence

Before the vote, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, asked his Republican colleagues to reconsider the decision to confirm Gabbard for the position.

I ask my colleagues — I know this is the last minute — to think twice, to vote "no", as we all will, because this is a terrible nomination that will jeopardize our national security and our intelligence operations across the country and around the world.

Chuck Schumer



US Senator

Earlier in the hearing, Gabbard was forced to answer questions from senators regarding her previous controversial statements.

She had to explain her position most of all regarding Edward Snowden, the whistleblower of the US National Security Agency, who published data on the PRISM spy program. Previously, Hubbard advocated for Snowden's pardon, but changed her mind during the hearings.

Some Republicans who had expressed concerns about Gabbard's candidacy later supported her candidacy.

Gabbard is also infamous for meeting with Syrian dictator Bashar Assad, criticizing the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, and calling US policy towards Ukraine "a second Afghanistan."

At the hearing, she said that she is not a "puppet of Putin" or Assad and remains loyal to the United States.

As Director of National Intelligence, Gabbard will oversee 18 intelligence agencies with a budget of about $100 billion and serve as Trump's top intelligence advisor.

Tulsi Gabbard has been a pro-Russian since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As early as February 2022, she stated that “this war and suffering could have been easily avoided if the Biden/NATO administration had simply recognized Russia’s legitimate concerns about Ukraine joining NATO.” Gabbard has opposed U.S. funding for Ukraine.

In July 2022, Tulsi Gabbard was included by Ukraine on a list of American politicians, academics, and activists who "promote Russian propaganda."

