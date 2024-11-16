Musk threatens Democratic senators. What's the matter?

Democratic senators called for an investigation into billionaire Elon Musk's contacts with the Russian government. Instead, Musk decided to use threats.

Earlier on November 16, it became known that two Democratic senators called on the US Attorney General and the Pentagon Inspector General to investigate the billionaire's contacts with the Russian authorities.

The letter states that Musk is the beneficiary of billions in government funding, so possible contacts with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could harm US security.

Instead, Musk called the senators "puppets" and said that he will find those who associate him with Russia.

I am going to find out who is making these accusations and destroy them.

I’m going to find out who’s making these accusations and nuke them — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2024

Mask was accused of ties to Russia

It recently became known that billionaire Elon Musk had several phone conversations with Russian officials, including Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Democratic senators are demanding an investigation on national security grounds.

Musk, appointed to the government post by the newly elected US President Donald Trump, controls billions in contracts with the Pentagon and intelligence services.

Senators Gene Shaheen and Jack Reid told US Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Pentagon's inspector general that Musk's involvement in these SpaseX programs should be reviewed for possible suspension and expulsion following recent reports in October about his conversations with Russian officials. Deprivation of rights means exclusion from certain contracts and privileges.

This relationship between a prominent US adversary and Mr Musk, the recipient of billions of dollars in US government funding, raises serious questions about Musk's credibility as a government contractor and permit holder.

Shaheen and Reid's call for a federal investigation is an unlikely move, however, as Trump prepares to return to the White House with the support of Musk, who spent more than $119 million on the Republican's campaign and was named head of the future Department of Government Efficiency.