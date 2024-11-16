Musk threatens Democratic senators. What's the matter?
Musk
Source:  Elon Musk

Democratic senators called for an investigation into billionaire Elon Musk's contacts with the Russian government. Instead, Musk decided to use threats.

  • Democratic senators called for an investigation into Elon Musk's contacts with the Russian government, which led to Musk threatening to expose his accusers.
  • The accusations of Musk's ties to the Russian Federation have raised serious questions about his reliability as a government contractor, given his significant involvement in government contracts.
  • Elon Musk's aggressive reaction to the senators' request for an investigation has created tension between him and lawmakers, highlighting concerns about his connections with Russian officials.
  • The potential federal investigation into Musk's alleged ties with Moscow comes amidst political implications, as Trump's return to the White House and his ties with Musk add complexity to the situation.
  • The demand for a federal investigation into Elon Musk's dealings with Russian authorities signals a contentious issue in the intersection of business, politics, and national security.

Musk threatens US senators who accused him of ties to the Russian Federation

Earlier on November 16, it became known that two Democratic senators called on the US Attorney General and the Pentagon Inspector General to investigate the billionaire's contacts with the Russian authorities.

The letter states that Musk is the beneficiary of billions in government funding, so possible contacts with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could harm US security.

Instead, Musk called the senators "puppets" and said that he will find those who associate him with Russia.

I am going to find out who is making these accusations and destroy them.

Mask was accused of ties to Russia

It recently became known that billionaire Elon Musk had several phone conversations with Russian officials, including Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Democratic senators are demanding an investigation on national security grounds.

Musk, appointed to the government post by the newly elected US President Donald Trump, controls billions in contracts with the Pentagon and intelligence services.

Senators Gene Shaheen and Jack Reid told US Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Pentagon's inspector general that Musk's involvement in these SpaseX programs should be reviewed for possible suspension and expulsion following recent reports in October about his conversations with Russian officials. Deprivation of rights means exclusion from certain contracts and privileges.

This relationship between a prominent US adversary and Mr Musk, the recipient of billions of dollars in US government funding, raises serious questions about Musk's credibility as a government contractor and permit holder.

Shaheen and Reid's call for a federal investigation is an unlikely move, however, as Trump prepares to return to the White House with the support of Musk, who spent more than $119 million on the Republican's campaign and was named head of the future Department of Government Efficiency.

Reuters also added that several Democratic lawmakers have publicly called for an investigation into Musk's ties to Moscow after The Wall Street Journal reported the alleged contact last month. However, the letter to US officials, who may launch such an investigation, was not previously reported.

Elon Musk

