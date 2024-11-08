Shmyhal promises a monthly supplement for teachers

As the head of the Cabinet of Ukraine, Denys Shmygal, announced, starting January 1, 2025, the government will introduce a monthly "teacher supplement" to the salary in the amount of 1,000 hryvnias "on hand".
- The decision on additional payment is part of the support of Ukrainian teachers for their selfless work.
- The amount of the surcharge will be significantly increased already in September 2025.
- President Zelenskyy calls on businesses to participate in the development of Ukraine's economy by saving jobs and investing in production.
Teachers will receive more money for their work
According to Denys Shmyhal, the seventh regional meeting of the Government of Ukraine in recent months was held in Odesa on November 8.
During it — in fulfillment of the mandate of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi — an important decision was made to support our teachers.
What is important to understand is that this decision is part of the state's support for Ukrainian teachers who, despite the war and other difficulties, teach and educate young people.
Zelensky appealed to Ukrainian business
According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, one of the main directions of the new plan to strengthen Ukraine will concern the economy.
Against this background, he called on business to join in its development.
As the president noted, Ukraine aims to unlock its economic potential through deregulation, creating conditions for healthy competition and supporting entrepreneurship.
