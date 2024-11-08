Shmyhal promises a monthly supplement for teachers

As the head of the Cabinet of Ukraine, Denys Shmygal, announced, starting January 1, 2025, the government will introduce a monthly "teacher supplement" to the salary in the amount of 1,000 hryvnias "on hand".

Teachers will receive more money for their work

According to Denys Shmyhal, the seventh regional meeting of the Government of Ukraine in recent months was held in Odesa on November 8.

During it — in fulfillment of the mandate of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi — an important decision was made to support our teachers.

From January 1, 2025, we will introduce a monthly "teacher supplement" to teachers' salaries in the amount of 1,000 hryvnias "in hand". From September 1, 2025, we will increase this payment to UAH 2,000 "in the hands" of each teacher. Denis Shmyhal Head of the CMU

What is important to understand is that this decision is part of the state's support for Ukrainian teachers who, despite the war and other difficulties, teach and educate young people.

Thank you Ukrainian teachers for your selfless work. Thanks to you, even in spite of the war, hundreds of thousands of children can continue their studies and get a quality education, — concluded Denys Shmyhal. Share

Zelensky appealed to Ukrainian business

According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, one of the main directions of the new plan to strengthen Ukraine will concern the economy.

Against this background, he called on business to join in its development.

Every operating enterprise is an investment in the future of our country. All the jobs that are saved, every new job for our people, all the saved and new productions are actually part of the internal security guarantees for Ukraine now. And we have only to increase such guarantees. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

As the president noted, Ukraine aims to unlock its economic potential through deregulation, creating conditions for healthy competition and supporting entrepreneurship.