More than 50 drones attacked eight Russian regions overnight

On the night of April 20, 50 aircraft-type drones attacked eight Russian regions.

What is known about the mass attack of drones on the territory of the Russian Federation

According to the Russian occupiers, the occupiers' anti-aircraft defense allegedly destroyed and intercepted fifty UAVs. Of them:

twenty-six — over the territory of the Belgorod region;

ten — over the territory of Bryansk region;

eight — over the territory of the Kursk region;

two — over the Tula region;

one each over the territories of Smolensk, Ryazan, Kaluga and Moscow regions.

Drones attacked an oil depot in the Smolensk region of the Russian Federation

The governor of the Kaluga region stated that the drones damaged the energy infrastructure facility.

They report, in particular, about an attack on a facility of a fuel and energy complex in the Smolensk region.

The "Kardymov" oil depot, which belongs to "Lukoil", is located in this area.

The governor of the region, Vasyl Anokhin, said that the drones were supposedly destroyed by air defense forces, but the fire started due to falling debris.

A container with fuel and lubricants caught fire at the facility.

In addition, after the UAV attack, a substation in Vygonychy, Bryansk region, caught fire.

According to the testimony of local residents, 5-6 explosions were heard before the fire, and air defense was working in the air. According to preliminary data, the substation was attacked by several UAVs.